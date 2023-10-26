Superquadro Mono: Ducati pulls out all the stops

With the Superquadro Mono, Ducati wants to set the benchmark for single-cylinder production engines. The announced technical data and elaborate mechanical solutions are indeed impressive.

For SPEEDWEEK readers it is no news that Ducati is developing a single-cylinder engine for road use, not to be confused with the single-cylinder engines for motocross and hardenduro, which are also currently in development.

Called the Superquadro Mono, the engine is derived from the 1299 Panigale's twin-cylinder, from which it takes its 116 mm bore piston, combustion chamber, 46.8 mm diameter titanium intake valves, 38.2 mm diameter steel exhaust valves and desmodromic valve timing.

With an extremely short stroke of 62.4 mm, the Superquadro Mono has a bore-stroke ratio of 1.86: the most extreme value yet for a single-cylinder engine for the road. So quick calculators know: The displacement of the engine with vertically arranged cylinder is 659 cc.

The name Superquadro is derived from the extreme ratio between bore and stroke of 1.86, which, thanks to the very short stroke, makes it possible to achieve the revs typical of racing engines. The huge 116 mm bore allows the use of four large-diameter valves, which benefits performance, but which would not be possible without the desmodromic system. This system, which Ducati also uses on the MotoGP bikes, makes it possible to overcome the limits imposed by valve springs and open and close the valves extremely quickly.

The 116 mm bore piston is an absolute record for a production single cylinder. It originates from racing and is characterised by a "box in box" layout. This concept is also used for the pistons of the Panigale V4 R. It combines rigidity and resistance by reducing pressure areas, which reduces internal friction. For the same reason, the piston pin has a Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) surface coating. This treatment process is also used on the Panigale V4 R engines. The compression ratio is 13.1:1.

As with the Desmosedici's MotoGP engine, the rocker arms of the Desmodromic system are also finished with a DLC surface coating to reduce friction and increase fatigue resistance. The two camshafts are driven by a low-noise gear/chain system.

Fuel is supplied via a single oval throttle valve with an equivalent diameter of 62 mm, controlled by a ride-by-wire system. The system operates with three different power modes (High, Medium, Low) to adapt the engine's performance to different riding situations.

The die-cast crankcase integrates the water jacket around the cylinder liner, made of coated aluminium. Due to the thin walls, there are advantages in terms of weight and cooling. This solution also makes it possible to attach the cylinder head directly to the crankcase, resulting in a much more compact engine with the same rigidity. The valve cover, clutch cover and alternator cover are cast from a magnesium alloy.

The crankshaft is asymmetrical and mounted on different sized main bearings to reduce weight. It drives two balancer shafts via gears, mounted in front of and behind the crankshaft and supported on ball bearings in the crankcase. The two balancer shafts completely balance the first-order inertial forces. The engine can therefore be revved very high at a vibration level comparable to that of a 90° V2.

The balancer shafts in turn drive the water and the two oil pumps of the semi-dry sump lubrication system. An oil feed pump ensures lubrication of the engine. The second oil pump is located in the connecting rod chamber and pumps oil from the crankcase, from the side chambers of the alternator and the clutch cover in order to reduce the friction losses of the engine oil with the moving parts. This pump, together with a valve in the engine breather, creates a vacuum in the crankshaft chamber, which reduces pumping losses through moving parts (especially the large piston) and ensures effective recovery of the lubricating oil. This system is used in many racing engines.

Thanks to these solutions, the Superquadro Mono delivers 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm and can be revved up to 10,250 rpm - values never before achieved by a production single-cylinder. The torque, whose maximum value is 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm, can be called up particularly evenly. This results in a linear and easily usable power output. At the same time, the limits of the Euro 5+ emissions standard are complied with.

In the racing configuration with Termignoni exhaust, the Superquadro Mono achieves the almost unbelievable peak power of 84.5 hp at 9,500 rpm. Ducati also offers tuning in the other direction, namely a power-reduced version to 48 hp so that motorbikes with this engine can also be ridden with an A2 driving licence.

Power is transmitted via a six-speed gearbox with racing transmission. The gearing of the transmission is based on experience with the Panigale V4. The first gear is long in order to exploit maximum acceleration in slow corners.

The gearbox can be equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down. In this application, the DQS relies on a magnetic Hall-effect sensor rather than a pressure sensor to improve accuracy and reliability.

The oil bath coupling with anti-hopping function is equipped with a progressive hydraulic lock, which is characterised by a particularly low manual force. It has been specifically designed to provide simple and intuitive braking, with maximum control when releasing and controlling the engine brake to facilitate drifting into corners.

Given the performance figures and the elaborate technical solutions, the maintenance intervals for oil change and valve clearance check - 15,000 and 30,000 km -additionally 15,000 are impressive.

The Superquadro Mono will power the bike that Ducati will unveil on Thursday 2 November at 4pm on Ducati.com and on Ducati's YouTube channel. It is expected to be a supermoto-style street machine to rival the KTM 690 SMC R and its branded sisters, the Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and GASGAS SM 700. And it is clear that this engine will later be installed in other models.