Yamaha MT-09 2024: Fine-tuned in every detail

For 10 years, the MT-09 has been a bestseller in Yamaha's model range. For 2024, there are a number of innovations in detail, but no radical change to the recipe for success.

With the introduction of the MT-09 ten years ago, Yamaha moved away from conventional Japanese motorbike design and took a bold, abstract direction inspired by the urban motorbike subculture on the streets of Japan's biggest cities.

Aggressive styling, suspension designed for agile handling and a torquey three-cylinder engine remain the cornerstones of the Yamaha MT-09 to this day. The marketing department created the slogan "the Dark Side of Japan" for the purist motorbike, while engineers expanded the model range to a total of eight models, from the MT-125 to the 1000cc MT-10 SP, the top model in the range.

The MT-09 celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new design inspired by Yamaha's YZ motocross bikes, allowing the rider greater freedom of movement on the machine. To this end, a new fuel tank with clearly defined edges has been developed, which is manufactured using a new press casting process and allows for more steering angle.

The LED headlight now features a compact diameter lens module, smaller and thinner than the previous model, but still providing a wide and powerful beam with soft edges for low and high beams. The daytime running light and rear light have also been redesigned.

In line with Jin-KI Kanno's philosophy of stimulating the rider's senses and making him feel at one with the bike, the sound was an important aspect in the further development of the three-cylinder engine to meet the EU5+ standard. The sound of the new MT-09 is enhanced by a revised airbox with two redesigned air intake ducts. The high frequencies are emphasised and at the same time a linear throttle response is made possible. This sound is emphasised, especially at higher speeds and revs, by a new acoustic amplifier grille on the top of the motorbike. Unchanged is the power output at 119 hp at 10,000 rpm.

The sporty, forward-leaning riding position is accentuated on the 2024 MT-09 with a lower, dual-adjustable handlebar position and dual-adjustable footpegs that are moved back 30.6 mm and raised 9.5 mm.

Every single detail of the MT-09 has been rethought to further improve the riding experience. The rear brake pedal has been redesigned and is now made of forged aluminium, while the tip of the shift pedal has been significantly flattened to reduce the ankle movement required when shifting gears for smoother operation. Also new is the Brembo radial master cylinder, which improves the front dual disc's metering ability.

New to the MT-09 is a two-piece seat that better supports the rider during acceleration and improves passenger comfort. A Type-C USB socket is installed under the rider's seat, allowing charging of electronic devices and electrically heated clothing.

KYB's 41 USD fork is adjustable in preload, compression and rebound and now has a revised factory setting. The rear suspension design has been modified and the KYB adjustable shock retuned.

A new 5-inch colour TFT screen offers the rider a user interface with four display modes. As standard, the MT-09 is equipped with an integrated Communication Control Unit (CCU) that allows the smartphone to display call and message notifications via the free MyRide app and to receive calls and listen to music via a Bluetooth headset. The free Garmin StreetCross navigation system can now be used, displayed on the 5-inch TFT dashboard.

In addition to the three factory-configured riding modes Sport, Street and Rain, two custom modes can be configured via the display or via a smartphone with the MyRide app.

Since 2021, the third generation MT-09 has been equipped with a six-axis gyro sensor to control traction control, slide control, wheelie control as well as ABS. This electronics package will be expanded for 2024 with a Back Slip Regulator (BSR) that prevents rear wheel lock-up due to engine braking n situations where the anti-hopping clutch reaches its limits, such as low grip.

The MT-09 now has cruise control as standard and an indicator switch that flashes three times when pressed gently, and continuously when pressed fully. After 15 seconds or 150 m of travel, the indicator switches off automatically.

The new Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) responds to sudden braking by turning on the hazard lights to warn road users behind the motorbike when braking hard.

The 2024 MT-09 is equipped with the third-generation Quickshifter, which enables clutchless downshifting when accelerating and clutchless upshifting when decelerating. To provide a more natural feel, the third generation quickshifter does not function in certain situations when the engine speed is extremely low or high and when the machine is neither accelerating nor decelerating. In these circumstances, the quickshifter symbol on the new TFT display indicates whether the quickshifter can be used.

The 2024 MT-09 as well as its 35 kW version will be available in grey, blue and black, the price is not yet fixed.