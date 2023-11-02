BMW M1000XR: No time to lose

After the M1000RR super sports bike and the M1000R roadster, BMW presents us with another model in the M series: the M1000XR. For all those who don't mess around even on a motorbike tour.

The BMW M1000XR is the third M model to celebrate its world premiere after the M1000RR Superbike and the M1000R Dynamic Roadster: the M1000XR Long Distance Sportsman. At BMW, the letter M is synonymous with success in racing and the fascination of high-performance models and is aimed at customers with high demands for performance, exclusivity and individuality.

With an engine output of 201 hp at 12,750 rpm, the M1000XR outperforms the base model S1000XR by 31 hp. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm, the maximum speed is 14,600 rpm. Increased rear wheel traction in all gears is also provided by a shorter secondary gear ratio through the use of a sprocket with 47 teeth instead of 45. In addition, the gear ratios of the 4th, 5th and 6th gears are shorter than on the S 1000 XR, which also benefits rear wheel traction and thus acceleration and power.

With the aim of faster lap times on the racetrack and the best possible riding stability at high speeds, the new M1000XR received winglets in the area of the front side panels, which already increase the front wheel load at a speed of about 100 km/h. At 220 km/h, the front wheel load is already about 100 km/h. At 220 km/h, the front wheel load is already about 100 km/h. The front wheel load is then about 100 km/h. At 220 km/h, it is then about 12 kg.

The chassis of the M1000XR is based on that of the S1000XR with the aluminium bridge frame at its heart. Front wheel control on the M1000XR is provided by a 45 USD fork with closed shock cartridges. Another new feature of the M1000XR is the additional adjustability of the spring base of the fork and shock absorber as well as the adjustable steering damper in conjunction with the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC).

The M1000XR is the third BMW with an M brake, recognisable by its blue coating. Together with two 320 brake discs, the brake system equipped with a new radial hand brake pump currently marks the pinnacle of brake development in the field of road-legal systems. The Brake Slide Assist function is a new addition to the comprehensive assistance electronics. It enables the rider to brake drift into bends with a constant slide. The new M1000XR is equipped with forged aluminium wheels as standard. Carbon wheels are available as part of the M Competition package.

The instrument combination of the M1000XR corresponds to the design of the M1000RR. As part of the optional equipment, comprehensive data material for the use of the M GPS Laptrigger including M GPS Datalogger can be made available via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster by means of an activation code. The M1000XR weighs 223 kg, and with the M Competition Package (wheels and other parts made of carbon), which is available at extra cost, another 3 kg can be saved. However, we still have one wish: side cases made of carbon.

The BMW M1000XR will be available from April 2024 at prices from 25,900 euros (Switzerland from Fr. 25,980.-, Austria from 30,650 euros) in the M colours, optionally on a black or white background.

Even more than the S1000XR, the new M1000XR with optimised chassis technology and the most powerful engine to date in a long-distance sports bike from BMW Motorrad is uncompromisingly designed for sporty riding - whether on the country road, long-distance rides or the race track - it doesn't currently get any more performant or lighter in this crossover segment. After all, you haven't stolen your time. Not even on a motorbike tour.