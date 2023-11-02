Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: The new benchmark

Braking across the line and wheeling over the finish line - a supermoto rider simply has to be able to do that. With the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, anyone should be able to do that - thanks to sophisticated assistance electronics.

After Ducati has already pulled the fat out of our mouths with the detailed presentation of the new single-cylinder engine, the news now comes from Bologna about which motorbike is being pushed forward by this high-tech single-cylinder, namely the Hypermotard 698 Mono, the first supermoto from Ducati with a single-cylinder engine. The number 698 is slightly misleading, the engine has 659 cc.

With the Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati aims to have the most powerful road-legal Supermoto on offer. The performance data of the engine called Superquadro Mono is an announcement that was surely grudgingly acknowledged in Mattighofen (KTM's headquarters): 77.5 hp at 9750 rpm in compliance with Euro5+, maximum speed 10,250 rpm.

The single-cylinder called Superquadro Mono is derived from the V2 of the Panigale 1299 superbike, from which it takes the huge 116 mm bore. Piston, combustion chamber, desmodromic valve timing, titanium intake and steel exhaust valves - all identical to the superbike engine.

The chassis consists of a trellis frame, 45 USD fork by Marzocchi, twin-arm aluminium swingarm with Sachs central shock absorber and linkage and cast aluminium wheels, tyres with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, 120/70 ZR 17 front and 160/60 ZR 17 rear. The suspension travel is 215 and 240 mm. The suspension elements are of course adjustable.

The front brake consists of a 330 single disc, developed by Brembo specifically for this motorbike, and a Brembo M4.32 radial four-piston caliper. Ducati counters the objection that the brake system is tightly dimensioned with a single disc with a weight specification of 151 kg ready to ride without fuel.

Supermoto experts will find that the front end, which is as precise as that of a superbike, combined with the nimble supermoto handling, makes for a joyful riding experience. This balance has been achieved with chassis dimensions that combine a neutral, responsive front end with the handling of off-road machines that tend to understeer.

The design of the Hypermotard 698 Mono combines the spartan supermoto aesthetic with the clean lines of Ducati's model range. The result is a sleek, smooth-surfaced motorbike. The high, flat seat, raised front wing and minimised rear emphasise this look. The LED front headlight is super compact and integrates a daytime running light. The cast aluminium rims, dual exhaust system and colour scheme of the RVE version are other eye-catching design features.

Ducati offers the Hypermotard 698 Mono as a high-end equipped RVE version (in Germany from 13,390 Euros, in Switzerland from Fr. 14,290.-) and in a basic version (from 12,390 Euros / from Fr. 13,290.-). The RVE already has the entire electronic package with traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, jump-start and quickshifter; for the basic version, everything can be ordered as an option. The electronic aids are grouped into four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, Wet), which can be individually refined.

The electronics package is designed to enable even less experienced supermotardists to slide into corners, thanks to the specially tuned cornering ABS with four levels of intervention. Two of these have an integrated slide-by-brake function. At ABS level 3, this function is activated during hard braking, and the electronics dose the rear brake in such a way that a certain drift angle is reached and maintained. For the rider, this means: brake, initiate the turn, the electronics take over the sliding in.

Level 2 is intended for experienced supermoto riders and for fast laps on the race track and allows larger drift angles. At level 1, the ABS is only activated at the front, the rider is responsible for adjusting the braking drift angle. At ABS level 4, intended for roads with little grip and activated in Wet driving mode, the electronics intervene early to prevent uncomfortable situations from arising in the first place.

For use on the race track, a racing exhaust system from Termignoni is available, which increases the peak power to 84.5 hp. Only in conjunction with this exhaust system can the optional Wheelie Assist function be activated in the electronics. As the Ducati press release describes it, this means that (almost) anyone can wheel over the finish line on the rear wheel.