Yamaha MT-09SP: For all those who want more

In 2024, Yamaha will also be offering an SP version with higher-quality suspension, brakes and a few other features to those interested in an MT-09.

Yamaha is revising its best-selling MT-09 for 2024 and is just adding a higher-quality SP version. Differences to the basic version can be found in the suspension elements, brake callipers and the additional "Track" riding mode for use on the racetrack.

The front wheel of the SP version has a 41 mm KYB fork with coated fork tubes, while the central shock absorber is from Öhlins. Both suspension elements are adjustable in terms of preload, rebound and compression damping and are tuned with harder springs and adapted damping for a sporty riding style.

For use on the racetrack, four additional track modes can be selected for the SP version (in addition to three driving modes for the road). These track modes allow finer adjustments, including the ability to choose between two engine brake management settings and change the degree of engine brake torque control. Additionally, riders have the option to switch off the rear ABS.

Each mode can be changed and set directly in the on-board instrument menu or via the free MyRide app on a smartphone. The configured modes can then be selected using switches on the handlebars.

Also reserved for the SP is the track display mode for the 5-inch TFT colour display, which offers information such as a lap timer and other details tailored to the racetrack.

The front brake system of the MT-09SP is upgraded with Brembo Monoblock Stylema brake callipers. Compared to conventional calipers, the Stylema calipers have a slimmer piston and brake pad surface, are lighter and stiffer and offer better control over braking performance. In addition, pistons with a larger diameter (compared to the brake calipers of the MT-09 basic version) ensure greater braking power.

The MT-09SP is the first motorbike in the MT range to be equipped with a Smart Key System, which also integrates the fuel filler cap. The Yamaha MT-09 will only be available in black/blue/silver from May 2024, the price has not yet been set. The SP version (like the standard MT-09) will also be available in a 35 kW/48 hp version.