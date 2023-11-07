KTM 990 Duke: The evolution continues

Further developed engine with more displacement, new trellis frame, new design. What sounds like a small revolution is in fact the well-considered evolution of the now 30-year-old KTM-Duke series.

30 years ago, KTM launched the first Duke - in today's context, an uncompromisingly spartan motorbike whose 610cc single-cylinder engine vibrated terribly despite the balancer shaft - if you could get it to run at all using the kickstarter. That was a long time ago and almost forgotten.

To date, KTM has offered 10 undisguised road motorbikes under the Duke label; as of today, it is official that there will be one more in 2024: the KTM 990 Duke, which is also the first model with the two-cylinder in-line engine expanded to 947 cc.

The base engine is the fundamentally revised version of the LC8c engine, which is already installed in the KTM 890 Duke R. With a new crankshaft, new connecting rods and new pistons, the displacement has been increased to 947 cc. KTM announces 123 hp and 103 Nm; 121 hp and 99 N are specified for the 890 Duke R,

A tubular steel trellis frame, closed truss swingarm and rear frame made of cast aluminium and high-quality, adjustable suspension components from WP also form the chassis of the 990 Duke, whereby a completely new frame with optimised flex was developed for the 990 Duke. The no-frills design enables a total weight of just 179 kg.

The 5-inch, scratch-resistant coated display of the instrument cluster provides information in revised graphics and new menu structures. There is a new function for displaying lean angle data and an optional track riding mode with laptimer and telemetry statistics. A USB-C port is available for charging end devices.

The design is also new, with the front being particularly striking. Position and daytime running lights are incorporated into the profile of the headlight, the light intensity of which is automatically adjusted to the ambient light conditions using a light sensor integrated into the instrument cluster.

In addition, the KTM 990 Duke is equipped with Coming Home light as standard. This function ensures that the dipped headlights only switch off automatically a few seconds after the ignition is switched off. Doors, gates or the interior of the garage thus remain illuminated for a short time.

Even if the marketing department heralds the 990 Duke as a major innovation, it is a carefully considered evolution of the Duke concept of recent years: slightly more cubic capacity to eliminate the loss of power due to Euro5+, tinkering with the already high-quality chassis, plus a few additional electronic functions. This may not sound particularly spectacular, but it could work all the more spectacularly on the road.

The KTM 990 Duke will be available in black and orange, but the price and availability have not yet been finalised.