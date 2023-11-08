Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916: The icon

Ducati is honouring the design icon 916 with a special model, the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, numbered and limited as usual, with special paintwork and special equipment.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is Ducati's homage to a motorbike that has gone down in motorcycling history as a milestone. A motorbike that is considered a design icon, that made history in racing and that still symbolises beauty on two wheels even after more than 30 years.

The attempt to bring the Ducati 916 into the modern age with a special model on a current basis is bound to fail. Ducati has done it anyway with the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario. The strikingly designed front, the curved lines, the headlights, the air intakes, the V-shaped fairing, the diamond-shaped tank, the short, dynamic rear and, of course, the single-sided swingarm - wherever you look, the heritage of the 916 is unmistakable.

The starting point was one of the most beautiful racing motorbikes in motorsport history: the factory motorbike with which Carl Fogarty won the Superbike World Championship in 1999.

The legendary tricolour stripes on the fairing and the white panels with the number 1 of world champion Fogarty have been modernised and redesigned, while the black upper part of the fairing is reminiscent of the intake pipes of the 916. As on the 916, the golden laurel wreath can be found on the tank cover, and the black lower section of the tank immediately evokes associations with motor racing. The silver 916 logo on the fairing, which could already be found on the 1994 model, has been given a modern makeover and appears almost three-dimensional thanks to the golden outline.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is being produced in a numbered series limited to 500 units. The model name and vehicle number are immortalised by laser engraving in the upper triple clamp. Like the racing motorbike, the anniversary model is only available as a single-seater. The Panigale 30° Anniversario 916 comes with a certificate of authenticity and a special motorbike cover.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 has a tank cover made of milled aluminium and ventilation ducts for cooling the front brake callipers. The winglets with double profile, the front mudguard and the heat protection of the exhaust system are made of carbon fibre.

The carbon wheels with five double spokes are 1.4 kg lighter than the forged Marchesini wheels of the V4S and even 3.4 kg lighter than the rims of the Panigale V4. The braking system is a combination of Brembo Stylema R brake callipers and Brembo MCS brake pump with remote adjuster, which allows the pressure point to be adjusted without stopping. The carbon fibre ventilation ducts to the brake callipers ensure maximum deceleration performance and a constant pressure point during long racetrack sessions.

The STM EVO dry clutch ensures smoother running in all phases of riding with a closed throttle grip - such as at the start of a corner. The degree of mechanical engine braking torque can be customised by replacing the secondary spring. On the racetrack, the open clutch cover provides the typical Ducati Superbike sound.

The adjustable footrests made of milled aluminium allow the riding position to be adapted to personal preferences and the DQS (Ducati Quick Shifter) can be used in normal or inverted shifting mode. The Ducati Data Analyser+ continuously records the riding status of the motorbike and thus facilitates set-up when used on the racetrack.

The motorbike also comes with a racetrack kit that includes milled aluminium mirror bracket covers, a set for unscrewing the number plate holder, an open carbon clutch cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ for data acquisition.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 was presented on the opening day of the Milan Motorcycle Show and can be ordered in a limited series of 500 starting at 44,000 euros (CHF 46,000 in Switzerland). We advise against lengthy, sophisticated analyses in order to make a decision,