Langen Lightspeed: Does this sound familiar?

The British motorbike manufacturer delighted us with a two-stroke rocket without EU road approval. Now comes the Lightspeed, a roadster with a 1200cc V2 from Rotax - which Buell once used.

We remember: From 2008, Buell no longer fitted the air-cooled engines from Harley-Davidson in its road sports motorbikes, but wanted to take off with a modern V2. Rotax built this engine: A liquid-cooled V2 with DOHC valve control and four-valve cylinder heads with initially 1125 cc, from 2012 with 1190 cc. The unconventional cylinder angle of 72° is reminiscent of the French brand Voxan, which had already disappeared at the time.

The unconventional, chunky design did nothing to boost sales figures, but was probably not the only reason why the Buell 1190 RC flopped and was discontinued in 2017. Despite a price tag of more than €40,000, production never covered costs, with quantities ranging from a few dozen to a few hundred

Now, after the 250cc two-stroke rocket, Langen is bringing us a sports motorbike with a trellis frame and lots of carbon fibre with the same V2 from Austrian manufacturer Rotax. Orders are already being accepted and the first series of 185 machines destined for the British market are to be delivered from 2025. First series for the UK because there is a special regulation for small series. Although these small series must be roadworthy, they only have to fulfil rudimentary exhaust and noise standards.

And 185 units because the Langen 1200 Lightspeed with 185 hp (at 10,600 rpm) and 185 kg reaches the magic figure of one hp per kilogramme. However, Langen does not specify what kind of weight is involved here. 185 kg ready to ride with a full tank would be sensational, but 185 kg dry weight is nothing special - KTM specifies 189 kg dry weight for the 1290 Duke.

An unlimited series with EU approval is to follow in 2026. To achieve this, the engine, which last met Euro3 in the Buell, must be upgraded to Euro5. Technically certainly possible, but no child's play.

Other ingredients of the Langen Lightspeed: Öhlins suspension elements and carbon fibre add-on parts. Prices start from £37,000 (42,500 euros) with basic equipment for wheels and paintwork.