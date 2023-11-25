New Beta Alp 4.0 with Chinese engine

Beta has modernised the Alp 4.0, which is popular with touring turists and motorhome campers. It is now powered by a 350cc single-cylinder engine from Tayo.

Suzuki launched the Alp 4.0 in 2003, powered by the Suzuki DR350 engine. The last modernisation took place in 2018 with the update to Euro4. Euro5 was no longer feasible with the air-cooled Suzuki engine, which is why the Alp 4.0 was discontinued in 2020.

However, the concept was obviously too popular to be simply scrapped. The Beta Alp will be available again in 2024, in two versions. The Alp 4.0 remains the easy-to-ride, lightweight touring enduro for off-road and urban traffic, while the Alp X is designed as a motorbike for urban and light off-road use.

To comply with Euro5+, Beta developed a 350cc single-cylinder engine in collaboration with the Chinese manufacturer Tayo. The background: Tayo is already well known in this country with its own brand Zontes, which is distributed in several European countries via Beta's dealer networks, including Germany.

The single-cylinder engine with two overhead camshafts and four-valve cylinder head is liquid-cooled and produces 35 hp at 9500 rpm, 8 hp more than the previously used Suzuki engine. The gearbox has six gears.

The chassis of the Alp 4.0 rolls on wheels of the classic off-road dimensions 90/90-21 and 140/80-18. The conventional telescopic fork allows 185 mm of suspension travel, the central suspension strut with steel swingarm 195 mm. At 865 mm, the seat height is significantly lower than that of a racing enduro bike. The Nissin brake system with 290 mm disc brake and 220 mm disc at the rear is supplemented with ABS from Bosch. The tank holds 11 litres and Beta states the kerb weight at 140 kg.

The installation of 19 and 17-inch wheels reduces the seat height of the Alp X to 855 mm. The new Beta Alp will be available from December 2024 in red and grey at a price of 5900 euros (Switzerland Fr. 6990.-).