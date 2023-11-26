BMW R12 nineT: Classic with tubular trellis frame

Nobody asked for it, but BMW has nevertheless given its retro roadster R12 nineT a new frame with a trellis tube design. Also new: airbox and exhaust system.

With the R nineT, BMW Motorrad presented a classic, undisguised motorbike in 2013. At the time, the strange model designation referred to 90 years of motorbike construction at BMW. It has now been 100 years since BMW presented its first motorbike, the R32, which is why the new model generation was renamed the R12 nineT, with the letter R at BMW standing for a motorbike with a boxer engine and the number 12 for the displacement. Logical.

The most striking new feature of the revised R12 nineT is the completely newly developed steel trellis-tube bridge frame. It is now a one-piece design, whereas the frame of the previous R nineT consisted of a front and a rear main frame, which are bolted together. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is still bolted to the main frame, which means that the customising options are not restricted. In the new frame, the laterally arranged spring strut is no longer positioned almost vertically, but inclined forwards at an angle. The travel-dependent damping has been retuned.

The adjustable USD fork and the brake system with radial four-piston callipers, steel flex lines and floating 310 brake discs at the front have been retained. Cornering ABS is standard. The other electronics remain pleasantly straightforward with three riding modes, traction control and engine brake control.

The air/oil-cooled boxer engine with a displacement of 1170 cc produces 109 hp at 7000 rpm and 115 Nm at 6500 rpm in the R12 nineT. As part of the complete redesign of the chassis, a new airbox is also installed. It is now fully integrated under the seat. The left-hand exhaust system with two rear silencers arranged one above the other is also new. Bean counters will have noticed that the power figures are 1 hp and 1 Nm lower than the previous model, with peak power at lower revs and maximum torque at higher revs.

The R12 nineT is equipped as standard with two analogue round instruments for speed and revs as well as a USB-C port on the left-hand side and a 12V socket for the on-board power supply on the right-hand side of the vehicle. As before, the round instruments meet the desire for the greatest possible degree of freedom in customising with communication via LIN bus and a separation of the control and display unit.

The aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side surfaces is 30 mm shorter and narrower at the rear, but also holds one litre less than before. As a result, the rider sits closer to the handlebars, orientated towards the front wheel.

The BMW R12 nineT will be available from spring 2024 in two black variants and in green at a price starting at 17,410 euros (Austria 20,690 euros, Fr. 17,900.-).