BMW R12: No longer ahead of its time

On the technical platform of the classic R12 nineT road motorbike, BMW is offering a cruiser with the R12. This reminds us of the R1200C.

The R12 is not the first attempt to get a slice of the cruiser market, and neither is the R18, which has been built since 2020. BMW built the R1200C from 1997 to 2004. Most prospective customers were put off by the pompous, baroque design and were never able to discover that BMW's first cruiser was immediately ahead of its time.

Although the R1200C somehow looked like a cruiser, it rode like a road motorbike. This was not the case with the competition at the time: the quality of the suspension elements was lousy, the brakes were rubbish and the engines were often phlegmatic.

This only changed when Harley-Davidson began to face competition from the Polaris Group, first with the Victory brand and later, and still today, under the Indian label. The Victory cruisers looked strong and could be ridden quickly thanks to high-quality components and powerful engines. Harley has since followed suit.

Now BMW is bringing us the R12, a cruiser with the engine and chassis of a road machine. This promises good handling, refreshing dynamics thanks to CC hp from 1170 cc, and really powerful brakes are also installed - so BMW is at the cutting edge, but no longer years ahead of the Second as it was with the R1200C.

The R12 is even ahead of its time in one respect: it doesn't need an annoying water cooler. The air/oil-cooled boxer engine in the R12 delivers 95 hp at 6500 rpm and 110 Nm at 6000 rpm. And this engine design also has a long history: BMW's very first motorbike, the R32 presented in 1923, already had a two-cylinder boxer engine with one cylinder pointing left and right into the wind.

As the R12 is a design variant of the new R12 nineT, it also incorporates the latest technical changes from the NineT: A tubular trellis frame with bolt-on rear frame instead of a composite chassis, new airbox and twin-pipe exhaust. The 19 and 16-inch wheels are reserved for the R12. The suspension travel has been reduced to 90 mm at the front and rear to achieve a seat height of 754 mm. The instruments are limited to the speedometer as standard, but the rev counter can be retrofitted as part of the Original BMW Motorrad accessories.

The steel tank with a capacity of 14 litres is modelled on the so-called toaster tank of the BMW /5 models of the 1970s. The R12 is equipped with a solo seat as standard, but a passenger seat can be retrofitted. Cornering ABS, traction control and engine brake control are standard, and two riding modes can be selected, called Rock and Roll.

At 227 kg with a full tank, the R12 is an absolute lightweight in this class. The BMW R12 will be available from spring 2024 in black, red or silver at a price starting at 14,460 euros (Austria 16,990 euros, Switzerland CHF 15,500).