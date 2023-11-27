Honda CB1000 Hornet: The Hornet is back

Spurred on by the sales success of the CB750 Hornet, Honda follows up with the CB1000 Hornet. Not a beefed-up CB1000R, but a new naked bike with the more modern engine of the 2017 Fireblade.

With the neoclassically designed CB1000R, Honda went its own way between retro and avant-garde. As is usually the case, this independent design also found its fans, but fell short of the zeitgeist and thus a top position in the sales rankings.

At the Milan Motorcycle Show, Honda presented a completely redesigned 1000 roadster, but only indicated with the previously unused model name "Hornet" that it was a new design and not a revised CB1000R.

While the CB1000R built since 2008 uses the basic engine from the 2004 CBR1000R Fireblade supersport motorbike, installed in a centre-tube bridge frame, the Hornet is powered by the similarly adapted engine from the 2017 Fireblade, installed in a bridge frame with two top tubes. Instead of the spectacular single-sided swingarm, the Hornet makes do with a simple two-sided swingarm made of aluminium.

Other ingredients of the CB1000R Hornet: Reverse linkage with central suspension strut and USD fork, both spring elements from Showa and adjustable. Radial four-piston calipers and 310 brake discs in the front wheel, 120/70 and 180/55 tyres, LED technology lighting, smartphone-compatible 5-inch TFT display.

In terms of facts, Honda announces 150 hp peak power and 110 Newton metres and also lets us know about three riding modes, traction control and three colour variants (red, grey, white). Honda has so far withheld further details. The price and start of delivery have not been communicated. It also remains unclear whether the Hornet will replace the CB1000R or compete within the brand.