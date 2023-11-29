Triumph TF250-X: Best power-to-weight ratio

With the TF250-X, Triumph presents a completely newly developed competition motorbike for motocross sport, with which Triumph is also entering a completely new market segment.

The Triumph TF250-X that has now been unveiled is the basis for the Monster Energy Triumph Racing Team's 2024 entry in the MX2 World Championship. Triumph confidently claims to have the bike with the best power-to-weight ratio on the grid and promises prospective customers the most comprehensive equipment package in the ultra-competitive 250cc motocross bike market.

The new four-stroke motorbike was developed from scratch in close collaboration with top racers such as Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes. The engine and the aluminium chassis are extremely compact and lightweight. This package is rounded off with the best components available on the market.

The four-stroke single-cylinder engine of the TF250-X is a new development. Two overhead camshafts actuate titanium valves. The piston is forged and many parts have a DLC (diamond like carbon) coating to reduce friction losses. The dimensions for bore x stroke are 78 x 52.3 mm, the compression ratio is a hefty 14.4:1. Triumph has limited the transmission to five gears.

The DellOrto engine management system enables numerous tuning options, which are supplemented by the optional MX Tune Pro app. This makes it possible to change the engine mappings in real time. There is also a real-time engine sensor dashboard and a programmable engine management system for live diagnostics.

The aluminium chassis in central tube design with two lower beams is optimised for an optimum balance of performance, weight and flexibility. At 104 kg, Triumph claims to have realised the best power-to-weight ratio in the 250 motocross class.

The front wheel is guided by a 48 mm KYB-USD fork in milled triple clamps. At the rear is a shock absorber, also from KYB, with adjustable rebound and high and low-speed compression. The spring travel is 310 and 305 mm. The braking system combines Brembo brake callipers with Galfer brake discs with diameters of 260 and 220 mm. DirtStar 7000 Series aluminium rims, machined aluminium hubs, Pro-Taper ACF handlebars and ODI half-waffle lock-on grips are further equipment components.

As an option, Triumph offers a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovič, an XTrig starting device, LED rev counter, Performance Gripper seat and bodywork kits.

The TF250-X costs €10,895 in Germany, €11,195 in Austria and €10,390 in Switzerland and can be ordered now from Triumph motocross dealers. The motorbikes will be delivered from spring 2024.