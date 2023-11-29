Keeway TX450R: Rally motorbike from China

Chinese brands are no longer just building road motorbikes with small displacements for everyday use, but are also pushing into niche markets. QJ Motor, for example, presented a rally motorbike.

Chinese multi-brand manufacturer Qianjiang Motors (usually known as QJ Motor in Europe) presented a rally motorbike called the Keeway TX450R at the Milan Motorcycle Show. The design follows that of the racing bikes currently used in rallies, which in turn was characterised by KTM. QJ Motors is better known to us as the owner and manufacturer of the Benelli motorbike brand, but also builds motorbikes for the Austrian KSR Group.

The engine is a single cylinder with 449 cc, as prescribed by the rally regulations. Liquid cooling, fuel injection and a six-speed gearbox are no surprise. Keeway specifies 44 hp at 8000 rpm and a maximum torque of 38 Nm.

The use of a cast aluminium frame is rather unconventional. The 21 mm front wheel is guided by an adjustable USD fork, while the 18 mm rear wheel is mounted in an aluminium swingarm with a linkage and central shock absorber. Both suspension elements are adjustable and offer 280 mm of suspension travel.

28 litres of petrol are stored in two separate tanks at the front and one at the rear. Currently, neither a price TX450R will be available in Europe. There is no team or rider on Keeway on the start list for the 2024 Dakar Rally.