KTM 1390 Super Duke: 190 hp, variable timing

KTM is turning the certainly not weak 1290 Super Duke into the 1390 Super Duke for 2024. With 49 cc more displacement and variable timing. 190 hp and 145 Nm are a hefty claim for a roadster.

In order to elicit another 10 hp and 5 Nm more from the already by no means weak V2 of the 1290 Super Duke in compliance with the new Euro5+ standard, which is due to come into force in 2024, KTM reached deep into their bag of tricks.

By increasing the bore by 2 mm (from 108 to 110 mm), the displacement grew from 1301 to 1350 cc. Valve control with variable valve timing is also new, although KTM does not reveal whether only the intake camshaft or both camshafts are equipped with a corresponding mechanism and how exactly it works.

The intake tract and the airbox have also been revised, with the diameter of the throttle valves being increased from 56 to 60 mm. The result is 190 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

At first glance, the tubular trellis frame remains unchanged, but is said to have gained in rigidity thanks to detailed modifications. The USD fork and suspension strut on the 1390 Super Duke R are new. The 48 mm fork is still a design with an open damping unit, whereby the rebound damping is set on the right-hand bar and the compression damping on the left-hand bar. The high and low-speed compression stages can be adjusted separately on the new WP APEX suspension strut, as can the rebound stage and spring preload. The spring travel is 125 and 140 mm.

The Super Duke R Evo is fitted with the latest semi-active suspension from WP. This is characterised by a wide range of adjustment options - from maximum comfort on the road to an extremely stiff set-up for the racetrack. Electronically controlled solenoid valves adjust the damping in real time, taking into account the load, road conditions and driving style.

So that you are not constantly travelling through the countryside on the rear wheel, new tank spoilers and additional winglets provide more downforce on the front wheel. The revised fuel tank now holds 17.5 litres, 1.5 litres more than its predecessor. This change not only increases the range to around 300 kilometres, but also fulfils an ergonomic function.

The new headlight unit weighs almost 700 g less than the previous version and looks almost otherworldly. Position and daytime running lights are located in the profile of the headlamp, which automatically adjusts its intensity to the ambient light conditions thanks to a light sensor integrated into the instrument cluster. The coming home light function is also new. The headlight remains switched on for a certain period of time after the ignition is switched off; helpful when parking the motorbike in dark surroundings.

In terms of electronics, the 1390 Super Duke debuts with a revised performance and track riding mode, complete with laptimer and telemetry statistics, as well as optional engine brake control and, in the case of the Evo, an updated suspension control unit.

KTM specifies a kerb weight of 200 kg (without petrol) and 200.5 kg for the Evo version. This should also allow the brake system with 320 double disc, radial four-piston calipers and cornering ABS, which has been carried over from the previous model, to be used.

The price and availability of the KTM 1390 Super Duke have not yet been finalised. It will be available in orange and a subtle anthracite colour to mark the 30th anniversary of the Duke series.

Towards the end of the year, KTM will be giving away a 1390 Super Duke R. If you don't want to miss out on this opportunity, subscribe to the KTM newsletter and you will automatically be entered into the prize draw.