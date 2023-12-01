New special aerodynamics exhibition in Zwickau

The first part of the special exhibition on vehicle aerodynamics at the August Horch Museum in Zwickau is followed by the second part, which looks at the years from 1945 to the present day. The first part can now be seen in Ingolstadt.

Now that the first part of the special exhibition on aerodynamics in automotive and vehicle construction called "Windschnittig" has been dismantled at the August Horch Museum Zwickau and can now be seen at the Audi museum mobile in Ingolstadt, the second part is now following in the West Saxon car city.

It bears the somewhat provocative name "Form completed?" and invites potential museum visitors to the automobile manufacturing city from 1 December 2023 up to and including 30 June 2024. Here, too, a deep insight into the development of vehicle aerodynamics and vehicle design is provided, but in the continuing story, the years after 1945 to the present day are highlighted.

Over 20 large exhibits and a large number of models, interactive displays and experimental stations have been brought together with the help of benevolent lenders and describe the title and theme very vividly.

The vehicles with two, three and four wheels shown in the second part of the special exhibition are partly (test) prototypes that never went into series production, but also automobiles that made the streetscape more colourful as exotic and eye-catching vehicles.

The representatives of the prototypes and studies are a Panhard Dynavia built in 1948, the Rovomobil 2 from 1981 developed in the GDR, a VW CC1 study from 1997/1998, an AUDI Le Mans Quattro study from 2003 and an AUDI Scorpion put on wheels in 2013.

A SAAB 92 built in 1950, a Porsche 356 Coupé from 1953, a Messerschmitt KR 175 (cabin scooter) from 1954, an NSU Ro 80 with Wankel engine from 1969, a Citroen CX from 1975, a Lamborghini Countach 400S from 1981, an Audi 100 C3 saloon from 1983 and a BMW K1 from 1989 are representative of the wide range of vehicles built in series.

As aerodynamics was and is also of great importance in motorsport, the new special exhibition also features a number of exhibits in this area. For example, an NSU Rennmax "Blue Whale" from 1954, with which Werner Haas celebrated his third world championship title, an NSU Baumm II ("Baumm'scher Liegestuhl") from 1954, an NSU record-breaking car "Bonneville" from 1965, an Opel GT diesel record-breaking car from 1972, a VW economy car from 1982, an Audi 90 IMSA GTO from 1989, in which Hans-Joachim "Strietzel" Stuck and Walter Röhrl stirred up the US racing scene at the time, and the 2013 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro with starting number 1, in which André Lotterer, Benoit Treluyer and Marcel Fässler from Audi Sport Team Joest finished fifth.

In the sister car with starting number 2, Tom Kristensen, Allan McNish and Loic Duval clinched the twelfth of 13 Le Mans victories for the Ingolstadt-based team.

The August Horch Museum Zwickau is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Audistraße 7 in 08058 Zwickau. The museum is closed on Mondays, except on public holidays.

Admission costs 13 euros for adults and 11 euros for those entitled to a concession. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free of charge. There are special rates for families and groups. More information at www.horch-museum.de.