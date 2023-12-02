Adventure prototypes from KTM with 650 and 990 cc

Two KTM prototypes were spotted by our prototype hunters. The photos give us an idea of the strategy with which KTM develops its touring enduros and other models.

Since 2017, KTM has been offering mid-range models with the LC8c in-line two-cylinder engine. At that time, KTM planned to offer twins in the entry-level segment in addition to the upper mid-range, thus creating a complete engine range from 125 to 1300 cc. For several years, an almost completely new engine measuring approx. 490 cc was developed at partner Bajaj in India, which was also to be manufactured there.

This project was cancelled. Due to the excessive complexity of the new development, it would have been difficult to produce motorbikes with this engine profitably.

Instead, a scaled-down version of the engine of the current 790 Duke is planned. The most obvious advantage of this is the utilisation of many existing parts and the resulting lower development and manufacturing costs. The first test bikes of a naked bike, which can hardly be distinguished from the 790 Duke due to its technical proximity and good camouflage, have been on the road for several months.

In the meantime, however, a prototype has also been spotted that points to a 650 Adventure. Although this prototype is camouflaged with the panelling of the 790 Adventure, there is already new technology underneath.

The already finalised tank has given this prototype away. The 650 and 790 Adventure are just as closely related as the new 650 Duke and its predecessor, the 790 Duke, will be. However, the bulbous, two-part tank solution of the current mid-range Adventures will no longer be available in the future and so its absence is the first indication of the 650 Adventure in this prototype.

Here, the engineers have still used the panelling from the recently revised 790 Adventure, which will later give way to an independent design. For example, we can expect a front mask with a 3D look, like the 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke, which will also be featured on the upcoming 390 Adventure.

In addition to the differences, however, the technical parallels with the platform donor 790 Adventure are just as obvious: for example, the swingarm appears to have been adopted almost unchanged, as has the suspension strut. The external features of the engine and its surroundings also appear familiar, which indicates that the reduction in displacement is the most striking innovation here. This will presumably be achieved by shortening the stroke as well as reducing the bore. The result will be reduced peak power, but more precise data is still speculation. We are assuming around 60 to 70 hp, as this is the most obvious gap in the Austrian range.

With less power and less weight, less effort is required to ensure adequate braking power, which is why only one brake disc will be used on the front wheel in future. As originally planned, production will take place at Bajaj in India, where all future entry-level models from KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas will be produced. The more powerful in-line two-cylinder models are to be produced in future by CFMoto in China, including the successor to the 890 Adventure.

The first prototypes of this model are now also on the road. It is true that nothing of the finished design can yet be recognised. However, a glance at the technology already suggests that almost the entire motorbike is being redeveloped. The core element here will be the new, more powerful LC8c in-line twin with 947cc, as used in the 990 Duke. In the latter, it delivers 123 hp; in the Adventure version, the engineers are likely to sacrifice a few hp in favour of a better torque curve.

Unlike the 650 Adventure, the new engine is accompanied by a new exhaust system with a larger manifold. As is now customary with the Austrians, this makes a new swingarm necessary, which winds over the header in a banana shape. As a result, the exhaust itself will also be positioned lower than on the 790 and 890 Adventure. All of this requires a newly designed frame, and the rear frame is also newly developed and apparently longer, which creates more space for travelling in pairs with luggage.

Just as striking, as with its little sister 650 Adventure, is the omission of the two-part tank in the foot area. Instead, the prototype has a classically positioned fuel tank. The tank is very wide here due to its apparently already decent capacity in the prototype. A new radiator design can also be seen at the front of the tank. This is split in two, as on the big sister Super Adventure.

The 990 Adventure will also share the basic design with an SMT version in future. No wonder, as the recently presented 890 SMT has been successfully launched on the market. Nevertheless, the successor 990 SMT is already doing its first test laps. On closer inspection, however, this seems quite logical: the current 890 SMT only came as an additional variant with the model update of its sister model in the middle of the product cycle. In future, the SMT variant will be available right from the start. It is still difficult to predict exactly when this will be the case, but it is definitely not expected before 2026.

This means that the Mattighofen-based company will continue to split its mid-range range into a 650 series, which will be aimed more clearly at entry-level riders, and the 990 series, which will be priced at the top end. The 990 Duke already sets out this strategy: At €14,490, it is significantly more expensive than the 790 Duke, which is available for €8999. Between the 9000 euros for the 790 and the comparatively affordable 390 Duke at 6299 euros, there is room for a 650 Duke, which could cost around 7600 euros.