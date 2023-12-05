Zontes: Two models with three-cylinder engine

Chinese manufacturer Zontes presented two prototypes at the Milan Motorcycle Show that looked ready for series production. They are powered by a three-cylinder in-line engine with 700 cc developed by Zontes.

Guangdong Tayo itself let it slip more than a year ago that a three-cylinder engine would be developed for its own motorbike brand Zontes. Guangdong Tayo, also known simply as Tayo Motor in Europe, is based in Jiangmen in southern China, 100 kilometres from the coast of the South China Sea. In addition to Zontes, Tayo Motor also owns the motorbike brands Tayo, Haojiang and Kiden, all of which are only sold in Asia.

Until now, Tayo Motor has only manufactured scooters and motorbikes with single-cylinder engines. With the three-cylinder engine, Tayo is virtually skipping two stages in one step and moving directly from single-cylinder to three-cylinder. All other Chinese manufacturers known in Europe developed in-line two-cylinder engines first, whereby the engines of the Honda CB500 (from 1993) and the Kawasaki ER-5/ER-6 (from 1996/2006) were studied very closely.

Nevertheless, Tayo will not be the first Chinese manufacturer to offer motorbikes with three-cylinder engines. Benenelli has started production of the TNT899, and CF Moto has also recently shown a three-cylinder 675cc engine, which is due to debut in the 675SR sports bike in the near future.

With the prototypes unveiled, it is already clear that the Zontes three-cylinder engine with a displacement of 699 cc will make its debut in the Zontes 703F touring enduro and the Zontes 703RR sports bike.

For the touring enduro, Tayo/Zontes has announced 100 hp at 9000 rpm and 85 Nm at 7200 rpm in compliance with Euro5+. This confirms that an export to Europe is planned. Further details of the 703F on display: aluminium frame and swingarm, Brembo radial four-piston callipers, 21 mm front wheel, 17 mm rear wheel. Although the 17" rear wheel limits the choice of real off-road tyres, it allows the seat height to be lowered by approx. 15 mm compared to an 18" rear wheel with the same suspension travel.

Zontes specifies 110 hp at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm at 8600 rpm for the 703RR sports motorbike. With the handlebar stubs strapped under the upper triple clamp, the 703RR is a sports motorbike with a sporty, tiring riding position in road traffic. The pictures show a steering damper and a large TFT display.

We expect to see both Zontes three-cylinder models towards the end of 2024 at the earliest, but perhaps not until the 2025 season. In Germany, Austria and Italy, Zontes is distributed by Distribike, which in turn belongs to the Italian manufacturer Beta.