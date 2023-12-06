Bimota Tera: Touring supermoto with Tesi hub steering

At the Milan Motorcycle Show, Bimota unveiled the Tera, a touring supermoto with enhanced hub steering for more suspension travel and a supercharged engine from Kawasaki.

Bimota was founded in 1973 by Valerio Bianchi, Giuseppe Morri and Massimo Tamburini as a high-end manufacturer of sports motorbikes with exquisite chassis. The first two letters of each of the founders' surnames make up the company name. Following financial difficulties and insolvency, Kawasaki acquired a majority stake in Bimota in 2019.

It is therefore almost logical that the latest Bimota is equipped with the supercharged four-cylinder engine from the Kawasaki H2. 200 hp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 9500 rpm should be enough to make rapid progress with the Bimota Tera. The similarities with the Kawasaki H2 end with the drive.

The chassis is a highly original design, devised by Pierluigi Marconi, who created the legendary Bimota Tesi in 1990 as his final project for his degree at the University of Bologna. The Tesi is characterised by a front wheel guide with swing arm and wheel hub steering.

The advantages of the complex design: hardly any dipping under braking pressure and therefore unrivalled stability when braking, constructive separation of steering and suspension and therefore fine response even under load, plus a reduction in unsprung masses. However, there are also disadvantages: expensive production, limited steering angle and a lack of feedback at the limit have so far stood in the way of a breakthrough.

Since 2019, following the takeover by Kawasaki, a further developed Bimota Tesi has been available with the engine from the Kawasaki H2, at a price of 64,000 euros. At the EICMA in Milan, Bimota presented the Tera, a touring machine with suspension travel of 145 and 135 mm and a steering angle of 35° on both sides, 16° more than the Tesi H2.

To achieve this, the front had to be redesigned: A lever system now transmits the steering movement from the steering head via knee levers and plates, to which the brake callipers are also attached, directly from above to the hub.

However, the basic design is identical to the Tesi H2: the motor is a central component of the chassis. Plates are bolted to the engine at the front and rear, in which the swing arms are mounted and the steering head and the rear of the frame are attached. The rear central suspension strut is mounted off-centre on the right. This allowed space to be created directly next to it for a second spring strut, which supports the front swing arm via a lever system.

Other fine ingredients: Forged magnesium wheels with 120/70-17 and 190/55-17 tyres, four-piston calipers from Brembo's top-of-the-range Stylema series and a powerful 330 mm double disc at the front.

And wait, it's not just the engine that has been taken over from Kawasaki, but also the assistance electronics, including cornering ABS, lean angle-dependent traction control, four riding modes and cruise control. A dry weight of 198 kg was reported at the trade fair. The price has not yet been finalised, but the Tera is unlikely to be available at a lower price than the Tesi H2.