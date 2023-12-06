Pierer Mobility: Concentration on the core business

Pierer Mobility AG has decided to focus on the core brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and MV Agusta. The bike brands Raymon, FELT and the non-E-bike business will be sold.

In addition, some production and R&D activities will be transferred to CFMOTO (China) and Bajaj Auto (India). The 2023 guidance will be adjusted and the outlook for 2024 changed. The Pierer Executive Board has taken the strategic decision to focus even more strongly on the core Powered-Two-Wheelers business (motorbikes and e-bicycles) and to concentrate on the premium brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna as well as MV Agusta.

Based on this decision, the Board of Directors initiated the sale of the Raymon and FELT brands and the divestment of the non-e-bike business. The sale of the R Raymon brand has now been signed. The deal will be finalised by the end of 2023. The R Raymon bicycle brand, which was founded in 2017, is to be continued in a new, independent constellation by Susanne and Felix Puello. The process of selling the FELT bicycle brand to a consortium led by Florian Burguet has also been initiated and is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2024. Florian Burguet will step down from the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG at the end of December.

The production of electric bicycles (e-bikes) under the Husqvarna and GASGAS brands will be stepped up and expanded in order to further strengthen activities in the field of electromobility. Segment reporting will be restructured from the 2024 financial year. In future, it will be reported in the "Motorcycles" and "E-Mobility" segments. In addition to e-bicycles, the new "E-Mobility" segment will in future include all electrically powered two-wheelers such as e-motorcycles, e-minis and stand-up scooters.

The corresponding resolutions will be presented to the Supervisory Board at the upcoming meeting.

Partial relocation of production

The unfavourable economic conditions in Europe have prompted the Executive Board to relocate parts of production for individual mid-range models and certain R&D activities to strategic partner Bajaj Auto (India) and CFMOTO (China). Among other things, this is intended to exploit cost advantages in these regions and accelerate development and industrialisation processes. This decision is associated with a reduction in staff of up to 300 employees at the Austrian locations in 2024.

Adjustment of guidance for the 2023 financial year

In the motorbike segment, dealer inventory costs have risen sharply despite good demand due to significantly higher interest rates. PIERER Mobility is therefore strengthening its dealer structure by extending payment terms and offering higher discounts.

Due to the sufficient liquidity reserves available, PIERER Mobility AG is supporting not only its dealers but also its suppliers in order to cushion the significantly increased financial burden caused by the rise in interest rates and improve their liquidity situation.

This planned measure will lead to a significant reduction in the balance sheet total and thus to a higher equity ratio for the Group. The associated negative impact on the company's cash flow for the 2023 financial year is being consciously accepted, the company reports.

With the motorbike business still at the guidance level, there will be a significant negative impact on the overall result in 2023, particularly due to the initiated realignment of the bike business.

For these reasons, the guidance for the 2023 financial year has been adjusted. The Executive Board anticipates sales growth of 7 to 9 per cent for the 2023 financial year with an EBIT margin of between 5 and 7 per cent.

Outlook for the 2024 financial year

Pierer Mobility AG expects the global economic environment to be difficult in the 2024 financial year. For the PIERER Mobility Group, 2024 will be a year of consolidation that will be used to strengthen the core business.

CEO Stefan Pierer began his career as a company reorganiser. He therefore always reacts in good time to the new conditions when the market environment becomes more difficult (as in the global crisis of 2008) and is taking the necessary precautions at an early stage to steer the company through this critical phase.

Therefore: In order to secure the Group's profitability, the management will implement cost-cutting measures in the double-digit million range in the 2024 financial year.

The Executive Board expects sales to remain virtually unchanged and an EBIT margin of 5 to 7 per cent.