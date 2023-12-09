Ducati Diavel for Bentley: Exclusive, even more exclusive

And another special model of the Ducati Diavel, limited to 500 units, this time in collaboration with the car manufacturer Bentley. Even more exclusive: 50 units of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner.

The Ducati Diavel for Bentley was unveiled to the public during Art Basel week in Miami Beach - the overseas edition of Europe's most prestigious contemporary art fair. "The project, born from the collaboration between the two manufacturers, unites Ducati and Bentley with a vision of performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity. The result is an impressive synthesis of technology, style and performance that will make enthusiasts dream," explains the Ducati press department.

The technical basis is the Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser. Ducati's design department has integrated style-defining elements of the Bentley Batur - a small series model hand-built by Bentley - into this series model. The Diavel for Bentley is being produced in a limited, numbered series of 500. Even more exclusive are the 50 additional examples of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner, which are reserved exclusively for Bentley customers.

Characteristic features of the Bentley Batur are taken up in various components of the motorbike. The forged rims, which were specially designed and manufactured for this motorbike, are reminiscent of the rims on the car and are painted in Dark Titanium Satin, with some machined surfaces remaining unpainted.

The side air intakes echo the design of the two-colour radiator grille - one of the most characteristic elements of the Batur. The triangular rear outlets refer to the corresponding elements of the car. The front mudguard, the panelling and the top view of the tank are reminiscent of the ribs on the bonnet. The pillion seat cover borrows many styling cues from the rear of the vehicle. For journeys with a pillion passenger, the cover can be replaced by the seat supplied.

Many fairing parts are made of carbon fibre (mudguards, headlight cover, engine, exhaust and radiator covers, radiator cowlings, side panels, rear section). The sophisticated Scarab Green paintwork with its wealth of metallic shades comes from the Bentley Mulliner range and can be found on the trim parts.

With its 740 hp twin-turbo W12 engine, the Batur is Bentley's most powerful production vehicle to date. Only 18 units will be built. In addition, the Batur combines the highest level of Bentley craftsmanship with a body design that is intended to convey power and elegance without ostentation or excess. The 18 examples of the Batur will be individually hand-built by Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, and Bentley's in-house customisation department.

In addition to the 500 units of the Diavel for Bentley, Ducati is also offering a series of just 50 units, the Diavel for Bentley Mulliner, which will be available exclusively to Bentley customers. In direct collaboration with the designers at the Centro Stile Ducati, they can configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colours for the seat, the front brake callipers, the carbon parts and the rims. For the fairing parts, they can choose the same colour as their vehicle or one of the exclusive colours selected by the company's designers from Crewe.

Like all Ducati collector's models, the Diavel for Bentley comes with a certificate of authenticity and a cover. The name of the model and the production number are engraved on a plate set into the carbon cover of the cylinder head on the right-hand side of the motorbike. Both the TFT colour display, which is equipped with a turn-by-turn navigation device as standard, and the LED matrix of the rear light have a special animation when starting up, making the Diavel for Bentley unmistakable. Each Diavel for Bentley is delivered in an exclusive, personalised wooden box.

The collaboration between the two manufacturers has also led to the creation of a limited-edition clothing collection reserved for Diavel for Bentley owners. It allows customers to customise their look with a jet helmet and a leather jacket with protectors (available in a men's and women's version), featuring a colour scheme that echoes that of the motorbike.

The Ducati Diavel for Bentley is available from 58,000 euros; a bargain compared to the almost two million euros that have to be paid for the Bentley Batur. The Diavel V4 is listed in the Ducati price list at 27,070 euros.

Pragmatists will argue that it is not worth paying more than twice as much for paintwork, carbon parts, forged wheels, exhaust system and Alcantra saddle. The marketing people at Ducati will only smile sheepishly at such an objection and mention that limited special models have always sold out quickly in the past. It should be no different with the Diavel for Bentley.