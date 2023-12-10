MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham: Even more exclusive!

The New York artist Daniel Arsham has designed six MV Agusta Superveloce as objects of fictional archaeology. The MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham was presented at Art Basel in Miami/USA.

Arsham is known for his sculptures, which could be described as fictional archaeology. He creates contemporary objects as if they were from a bygone era and had been unearthed as fossils in our day. His best-known works, which belong to the world of motorised transport, are a Porsche 911 and a De Lorean, to which the artist applied corrosion damage using his special erosion process.

Now Archam has transformed six MV Agusta Superveloce into future archaeological finds. According to MV's press department: "Arsham's concept is strikingly reminiscent of the true nature of the Superveloce itself: disturbingly attractive, avant-garde, incredibly iconic and high-tech, but with clear references to the great classics of motorcycling, MV Agusta's Superveloce was an absolutely fitting choice for this project."

Arsham has already produced six of his other famous works, which is why he will also design six of the MV Agusta Superveloce Archam. "I have always been fascinated by the world of automobiles. The design ethos of cars and motorbikes always fits a certain era, and they mark time through their design. The Superveloce project was an opportunity to explore a "moving sculpture", a functional motorbike transformed into a sculpture by adding crystal erosions and applying a colour reminiscent of my other artworks and style. Together with MV Agusta, we developed everything about the bike, overcoming technical challenges, resulting in a new interpretation of motorbike art," comments Arsham.

These works of art cannot be denied a certain topicality. It is possible that with digitalisation, the electrification of mobility and a strangely adapted young generation, fast cars and motorbikes will once be strange objects of a bygone era.

A price for these products of the "most exclusive collaboration in the motorbike world" is not mentioned, as the mechanisms of the art market are at play. Although the redesigned MV Agusta Superveloce is fully functional and certainly offers refreshing dynamics with its 147 hp, none of the six buyers will actually ride it.