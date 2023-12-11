Brembo's Stylema brake caliper is established for mixed use on the road and race track, and with the Hypure, Brembo is now launching its evolution - initially only as original equipment.

In the meantime, the journalist working under time pressure can use the text module "Brembo Stylema radial four-piston calipers at the front" on any well-equipped motorbike with sporting aspirations. "It can't go on like this," they said to themselves at Brembo and are now pushing ahead with the radial four-piston caliper called Hypure.

The Stylema brake calipers made their debut in 2017 on the Ducati Panigale V4: compact, ventilated, powerful. The Stylema brake calipers contain less brake fluid than previous designs, are lighter, more compact and stiffer with a bridge (with air outlet) in the centre.

The next generation now follows with the Brembo Hypure: ten per cent lighter and yet with the same rigidity as the Stylema brake caliper, plus better heat dissipation. The patented design of the pad/spring/pin components minimises the twisting of the brake pads in the brake calliper and thus the actuating force with reduced pad wear.

The Stylema brake calliper already had four brake pistons, each with a diameter of 30 mm. A new feature is the asymmetric design of the Hypure, which will be fitted as original equipment on top-of-the-range production bikes from 2024. The Hypure brake calliper will only be available as an aftermarket component at a later date.

Stylema and Hypure are brake calipers cast in one piece. For even more demanding late brakers, Brembo offers the top-of-the-range GP4 MS brake caliper, milled from solid material and fitted with cooling fins. Because these brake callipers only really make sense for use on the racetrack, they are only available as retrofit parts at prices of around 2500 euros as a set with left and right brake callipers.