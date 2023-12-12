Indian: Wireless heated motorbike clothing

The American motorbike manufacturer Indian has applied for patents for wirelessly heated or even cooled motorbike clothing. The technology is already tried and tested and widely used.

Wireless charging of batteries has long been commonplace in everyday life, for example with cordless phones or electric toothbrushes, which are placed in a holder and their batteries are then charged inductively. The automotive industry is currently developing devices for the inductive charging of electric vehicles.

Indian's approach of using induction coils on motorbikes to transfer electrical current to similar coils in clothing for heating or cooling is several sizes smaller. Gloves, jackets, trousers or boots are supplied with power wirelessly via contact points on the handlebars, seat and footrests.

The energy output and thus the heating or cooling capacity could be regulated using a control element on a handlebar fitting. It is also conceivable to pre-select a temperature via the cockpit display, whereupon the clothing adjusts itself.

Heated clothing is already available, either supplied via cable from the motorbike's on-board power supply or with built-in rechargeable batteries, which in turn are charged using chargers. The latter have the disadvantage of a limited useful life, while the former are inconvenient or even cumbersome to handle with cables and plug connections, and the motorbikes of the lower displacement classes favoured for winter use do not have sufficient alternator power.

If Indian were to develop his idea ready for series production, all this would be a thing of the past: the contact coils on the motorbike would be integrated into the electrical system from the outset and not retrofitted. There would be no cables and no batteries to charge and the alternator output would be dimensioned accordingly. Disadvantage: Due to patenting, only Indian riders with clothing offered by Indian could use this technology.

Another idea proposed by Indian is inductive charging of the motorbike battery via the side stand and an induction mat. This would allow you to park the motorbike in the garage with the side stand on this mat and always have a fully charged battery when you want to set off again. A convenience gain, especially for riders who only use their motorbike a little.