Motorsport Classic 2024: Photographic delicacies

McKlein's classic motorsport calendar in black and white, which has been popular for years, also offers photographic delicacies for 2024 - action at its finest from the golden era of racing and rallying.

Let's be honest: if we, as fans of classic motorsport, had to choose just one racing calendar from all of them, then our choice would be Motorsport Classic.

For years, McKlein has been delighting motorsport fans worldwide with a stylish black and white wall calendar of the highest calibre. The period from the 1950s to the 1970s is regarded as the golden era of motorsport, with rapid developments in terms of technology and adventurous romance on the track. In Formula 1, clever engineers tried to give the eight- and twelve-cylinder racing cars something like aerodynamics. There were wonderful slipstream battles, and no driver complained about degrading tyres or the long world championship programme.

The best sports car drivers in the world had to prove their sprinter qualities at Le Mans or in the Tourist Trophy - as they rushed to their racing cars after the start flag fell to set off more or less at speed. Drivers who had broken down repaired their cars, collected spare parts, fuel and lubricants from the pits or grabbed a shovel if they had literally wrecked their cars. Can you imagine something like that today?

The latest edition of "Motorsport Classic" also takes us to the most magical racing locations in the world. The legendary Targa Florio in Sicily, the 1000-kilometre race in Monza, on snow and ice in Sweden - we love to be carried away by the atmospheric images.

The stars among the competition cars are not to be missed, whether from Ferrari or Porsche, Cobra or Matra, BMW or Mercedes, the entire automotive diversity is on display here.



And then there are angles that can no longer be found today - when Bruce McLaren squeezes through the morning traffic of Monte Carlos in a racing car or when Mercedes rolls the 1954 Silver Arrow into the paddock on the legendary blue racing transporter.



Each picture has its own story, which is expertly explained in just a few sentences. As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is something that keeps running through our minds as we leaf through this calendar. "Motorsport Classic 2024" captures the atmosphere from the wild years of racing and rallying in an inimitable way and brings it home to us in the form of 25 fascinating black-and-white images, with two fabulous motifs per month.





The most important facts in a nutshell

Motorsport Classic 2024

Publisher: McKlein

Photography: McKlein

Format: 67 x 48 cm

Number of pages: 26

Photos: 25 in black and white (2 images per month)

Features: spiral binding, shrink-wrapped, packed in a mailing slipcase

ISBN: 9783947156528

Price: 49 euros



