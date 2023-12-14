Incredible scenes from the World Rally Championship, metre-long swirls of dust, artfully captured, almost palpably biting cold in the snow and ice - every year, "The Wider View" is a rally calendar in a class of its own.

Even the biggest Formula 1 stars say respectfully: no other motorsport discipline is as diverse and spectacular as the World Rally Championship. For the stunning XXL calendar "McKlein Rally 2024 - The Wider View", the picture editors have put together their 25 most extraordinary motifs to demonstrate the full beauty of world-class rallying, which is shown to its best advantage in an extremely wide format.

Kalle Rovanperä sets off fireworks on the Col de Braus in the French Seea, Takamoto Katsuta attempts a stable orbit in Mexico and Thierry Neuville clears snow in Sweden.

Elfyn Evans rages through the unique landscape of Kenya, Pierre-Louis Loubet leaves only the nose of his Ford peeking out of the dust in Portugal. In this harmony of artists at the wheel and artists behind the camera, unique shots are created. Motto: There's no such thing as impossible.

The rally experts make their cars fly as if the laws of physics were suspended. This is supreme driving skill, masterfully captured by the photographers.

Almost every speck of dust, every droplet of water and every ice crystal can be seen across a width of almost a metre. "The Wider View" is regarded by fans and experts as the best rally calendar, and the 2024 edition underpins this great reputation.





The most important facts in brief

McKlein Rally Calendar 2024 - The Wider View

Publisher: McKlein

Photography: McKlein

Format: 95 x 48 cm

Number of pages: 25

Photos: 25 (2 motifs per month to choose from)

Features: spiral binding, shrink-wrapped, packed in a mailing slipcase

ISBN: 978-3-947156-51-1

Price: 49 euros



Available from:

RacingWebShop

Hauptstr. 172

51143 Cologne

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)2203-9242570

Fax: +49 (0)2203-9242590

www.rallywebshop.com



The World Rally Championship is now a full half-century old, and as every year, the "Desktop Rally Calendar 2024" offers the best from more than 50 years and the two decades before that. As always, it presents rally fans with a choice every fortnight: classic or modern? The two motifs are interchangeable in the blink of an eye: one from the colourful rally past, one from the latest WRC season. So there is something for everyone - whether the current hybrid Rally1 stars Toyota GR Yaris, Hyundai i20 N and Ford Puma or a classic of the calibre of a Metro 6R4, a Lancia Delta Integrale or an Opel Ascona A.



"Desktop Rally Calendar 2024". With 56 photos from more than 50 years of rally history in 11.5 x 14 cm format (ISBN 978-3-947156-53-5, for just 12 euros).