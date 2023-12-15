On the road: Robert Hahn sleepless in the race transporter

They are among the generally uncelebrated heroes of our favourite sport: racing mechanics. From the small country of Switzerland, some courageous young men set out into the wide world to earn the respect of the world's best racing drivers. One of them is Robert Hahn from Frauenfeld.

Let's be honest: how many mechanics of famous racing drivers do you know by name? Not a single one? Then you are undoubtedly one of the majority, because the men (and women) with nimble hands and alert minds are among the heroes in the background. All the better when a publisher has the courage to give such mechanics the chance to tell their story.

McKlein Publishing has done so once again: after the fantastic book by Edi Wyss, we are now going on the road with Robert Hahn. In 1968, in the middle of the golden era of motor racing, the then 24-year-old man from the canton of Thurgau immersed himself in the world of international motorsport.

The talented racing mechanic looked after the Formula 1 racing cars and five-litre Lola of the Swede Joakim Bonnier, developed his own rear wing and dealt with the most delicate technical emergencies.

Hahn was recognised by his colleagues in the major international teams and met racing legends such as Jo Siffert, John Surtees and Jack Brabham, as well as mechanical wizards such as Edi Wyss, Bob Dance, Dave "Beaky" Sims, Willie Southcott and Denis Daviss along the way.



Robert Hahn gives us an insight into a world that often remains hidden in the glamour of the racing circus. He tells vividly of the successes, but also of precarious working conditions. He describes the modest means, the enormous time pressure and the almost endless transport journeys that were among the particular challenges of the racing mechanic's job.



From 1972 to 1974, during an important phase in Swiss racing history, he was active as a racing mechanic in the Swiss Automobile Championship and in the Formula 2 European Championship. When at some point the balance sheet no longer worked out for him, he left the scene and found fulfilment as a driver in club racing and in the Swiss edition of the Trofeo Alfa Romeo in 1994 and 1995.



Why we recommend this book: Robert Hahn gives a first-hand account of approachable stars and less empathetic team bosses, of friendships and rivalries, of his retreat from the global sport to the Swiss stage and, finally, of his move behind the wheel. All this unvarnished, unadulterated, told from an era when nobody knew what political correctness was.



As with Edi Wyss, the life of the racing circus in the 1960s and 1970s is a cornucopia of sometimes unbelievable stories; incidents that can no longer happen in racing today. The book is beautifully illustrated, with many photographs taken by Robert Hahn himself.



We are immersed in the fascinating world of these men who live their passion - you can feel it in every line. This passion sweeps the reader away, takes him to exotic places and leaves him marvelling at events from another era. It is very difficult to put this book down - there can be no greater compliment.





The most important facts in brief

Robert Hahn: Schlaflos im Renntransporter

Unterwegs zu den Rennstrecken 1968-1995

In collaboration with Christoph Ditzler

ISBN: 978-3-947156-54-2

320 pages, around 380 photos and graphics

Format 30 x 20 cm

For 79.90 euros from specialist dealers or directly from www.rallyandracing.com