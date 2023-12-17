Kove 800X Adventure: Already available in Italy

The Chinese manufacturer Kove is forging ahead at breathtaking speed. The 450 Rally is followed by a volume model in three versions, the 800X touring Enduro.

With the reference of three Dakar finishes and its sensational price, the Kove 450 Rally is an offer worth considering, but the circle of people interested in such a special motorbike is naturally small. This is not the case with the latest Kove, the 800X touring enduro. Mid-range touring enduros are in vogue, and Kove's offering is sensational.

The Kove 800X will be available in three versions: Adventure, Pro and Rally. The technical basis is a tubular steel frame with an aluminium rear frame. The front suspension consists of a USD fork, while the rear has an aluminium swingarm with a central suspension strut. The Kove 800X rolls on tubeless wire-spoke wheels measuring 21 and 18 inches.

The engine is similar to the two-cylinder in-line engine built by KTM/CF Motor, the dimensions 88 x 65.7 mm for bore x stroke are identical to the engine version of the 790 KTM models. Kove specifies 96 hp at 9000 rpm and 80 Nm at 7500 rpm. Six gears and a slipper clutch complete the drive unit.

We note the basic equipment with a raised eyebrow: LED lighting, 5-inch TFT display, side guards, 19-litre tank, aluminium engine guard, steering damper, traction control and luggage rack.

The basic Kove 800X Adventure version is equipped with adjustable suspension elements from Chinese manufacturer Yuan with 210 mm spring travel, resulting in a seat height of 845 mm. The brake callipers for the front 310 mm double disc from Hangte are simple double-piston callipers. The ABS can be switched off.

The weight is stated as 188 kg ready to ride without petrol, which corresponds to around 203 kg. The Italian importer quotes a price of 8990 euros and states a delivery date of March 2024, which is 3000 euros less than KTM charges for the 790 Adventure and still 1000 euros cheaper than the CF Moto 800MT.

The Kove 800X Pro is characterised by adjustable suspension elements from KYB (formerly Kayaba), which provide 240 mm of suspension travel. This increases the seat height to 875 mm. The front brakes are fitted with 320 mm discs and radial four-piston callipers from Taisko. The price of 9790 euros quoted by the Italian importer also includes a quickshifter as standard. Availability in Italy: also March 2024.

The Kove 800X Rally is even more suitable for off-road use with suspension travel of 270 and 250 mm, while the seat height increases to 895 mm. The front brake consists of a 310 single disc with radial four-piston calliper. Wire-spoke wheels in off-road design are shod with off-road tyres and the final drive ratio is shortened. The Rally version will be available in Italy from autumn 2024 and will cost 12,980 euros. The surcharge is offset by a weight of 169 kg (dry weight).