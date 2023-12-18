What made Benetton tick: The rock stars of the premier class

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner recently said: "When we entered the premier class, we were just seen as the party team that didn't take life and Formula 1 as seriously as the established racing teams."

I thought to myself: Wait a minute, the loudest music in the pits, the most beautiful models in the paddock, sensational marketing coups, some of the best drivers at the wheel - we already had all that when Red Bull didn't yet exist in the premier class. Back then, this team was called Benetton, the rock stars of the GP paddock. Author Damien Smith appropriately calls them the rebels of Formula 1 in the title of his new book.

GP teams have always gone through changes. Most modern F1 fans of the Netflix generation don't realise that today's Alpine racing team, for example, had its origins with South African Ted Toleman. The team from Enstone competed under very different names:

1981-1985: Toleman

1986-2001: Benetton Formula

2002-2009: Renault F1

2010: Lotus Renault GP

2011-2015: Lotus F1

2016-020: Renault F1

Since 2021: Alpine F1

After a few years in Formula 2, South African entrepreneur Ted Toleman entered Formula 1 with untested, half-finished cars. Neither the car was ready, nor the new Hart turbo engine, back in Belgium in 1981. The beginnings were tough, the engine failures numerous.



A year later, the cars regularly made it onto the starting grid, in Holland there was the fastest lap, in Brands Hatch Derek Warwick drove to second place before retiring. The weak point was still the engine, so it took until Zandvoort 1983 for Warwick to score his first points.



The first podium came in 1984 with Ayrton Senna, and in 1985 Teo Fabi took the first pole position at the Nürburgring. The team was then taken over by sponsor Benetton, and Gerhard Berger achieved the first Grand Prix victory with BMW engines in Mexico in 1986. From then on, things went steadily upwards. Sixth overall in 1986, fifth in 1987, third three times (1988, 1992 and 1993), second overall in 1994.



Michael Schumacher became world champion with the team in 1994 and 1995, and in the second year the team won the Constructors' Cup. It later became the Renault works racing team, further titles followed with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006, then several more changes of ownership, and today the team is the Renault flagship in the premier class, under the name Alpine.

If Ted Toleman had thrown in the towel in the first year, the sponsor would have cancelled the payments and the racing team would have been dead. Who knows what would have happened to the careers of Gerhard Berger, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.



Author Damien Smith takes us on a journey with a team that was unconventional and flashy. The long-time Formula 1 journalist begins by explaining how the Italian clothing manufacturer Benetton initially backed the wrong horses in Formula 1 and why Luciano Benetton decided to turn from backer to team owner.



This brings us back to Ted Toleman and his team. Smith gives an expert and entertaining account of how backbenchers became title contenders over the years. A key factor in this - the clever Flavio Briatore as team boss.



The Italian has his say in detail, as do long-serving F1 technicians Rory Byrne and Pat Symonds (who also wrote the foreword). They open up their treasure trove of anecdotes, much to the delight of the reader.



Briatore was clever enough to recognise Michael Schumacher's talent. After just one world championship race with Jordan in 1991, Flavio and Formula 1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone arranged for the young German to switch from Jordan to Benetton. Briatore wanted a winning driver, Ecclestone wanted a potential world champion from Germany.



Three years later, Michael Schumacher was champion with Benetton, successfully defending his title in 1995. When Schumi moved to Ferrari, Benetton's decline began, partly due to the loss of Renault works support. Despite the talent of Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi, a hangover mood prevailed and the rebels were unable to repeat their earlier successes. At the end of 2001, the Renault Group took over the team.



How Benetton put the Williams racing team, which had dominated for years, under pressure, what was behind the accusation that Benetton's 1994 and 1995 world championship titles were not done properly, why these lateral thinkers of all people were able to be so successful - we certainly don't learn everything about this and much more, but more than ever before.



Damien Smith manages the balancing act of satisfying technology fans as well as statistics enthusiasts or readers interested in the economic background to the Formula 1 involvement of a global company. Above all, however, Smith has understood that people are always at the centre. He shows us how experts with very different characters came together at Benetton and forged a close bond over the years.



"Benetton - Rebels of Formula 1" is excitingly written, multi-faceted, astonishing, with uproariously funny and deeply sad moments. Benetton was ground-breaking and controversial, many fans loved the team, the established racing teams initially smiled at the newcomers, later feared them. But no matter how you felt about the racing team, Benetton certainly left no one cold. Another great move by Evro Publishing.





The most important facts in brief

Damien Smith: Benetton - Rebels of Formula 1

With a foreword by Pat Symonds

Published by Evro, England

ISBN: 978-1-910505-58-8

Text in English

Format 27.2 x 22.8 cm

344 pages

278 photos

Available for around 70 euros from specialist dealers or directly from Evro Publishing