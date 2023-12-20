Ducati Panigale 2023 Replica: Expensive and limited

Ducati doesn't just win races and world championship titles, they also make something of it: If you want a limited-edition Panigale 2023 Racing Replicas, you have to dig deeper into your pockets than for a production model

MotoGP, Superbike, Supersport: Ducati riders won the three most important motorbike world championships in 2023 . No manufacturer has ever won both of the most important titles, the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, in two consecutive years. In 2023, the Supersport title was added on top.

Ducati is celebrating this extraordinary accumulation of world championship titles with a special edition of the Ducati Panigale. Its design is inspired by the MotoGP works bikes of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, the Superbike works bike Panigale V4R of Álvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega's Panigale V2 from the Supersport World Championship.

The Ducati Panigale V4s dedicated to Bagnaia and Bautista adopt the yellow colour scheme with which the two raced in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships in Misano. There will be 263 of the Bagnaia replica.

Each motorbike in this special series bears the signature of the respective rider on the tank, protected by a layer of clear varnish. The five replicas bear the start numbers of the Ducati heroes: Pecco Bagnaias 63, Álvaro Bautistas 19, Jorge Martíns 89, Marco Bezzecchi's 72 and Nicolò Bulega's 11.

The Panigale 2023 Racing Replicas are - like real racing bikes - only available as single-seaters. A plate engraved with the model name and consecutive number is set into the upper triple clamp. There is also a corresponding key, and the display shows a corresponding animation when the bike is started.

There will be 219 units of the Ducati Panigale V4R as a Bautista edition in yellow. It is further upgraded with a brushed aluminium tank, carbon winglets and marchesini forged wheels.

The Panigale V4 dedicated to the MotoGP vice world champion Jorge Martin takes up the colours of the Pramac team and is limited to 189 units. 72 of the Panigale with the Mooney team livery will be produced to match Bezzecchi's starting number.

The technical basis of these four racing replicas is the Ducati Panigale V4S, upgraded with a number of special parts such as the indispensable dry clutch and the road-legal Akrapovic exhaust. The front brake is upgraded with Stylema brake callipers and a master brake cylinder with external adjuster. The adjustable footrests are supplied by Rizoma, and the fairing disc is the racing version. There are carbon parts on top: Exhaust guard, alternator cover, rear mudguard, air ducts on the front brake and swingarm protector.

For use on the racetrack, an open clutch cover and kits for removing the mirrors and the licence plate holder are included. You can also enjoy a milled fuel filler cap and coach yourself with the help of the GPS module, which records lap times and sector times.

The Ducati Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica takes on the livery of the Aruba team. It features Öhlins suspension elements including steering damper, Akrapovic exhaust, lithium-ion battery and adjustable footrests. Both mudguards and the protectors for the clutch cover, swingarm and suspension strut are made of carbon fibre. 111 units are built.

The Racing Replica Sonnder or collector's models based on the Panigale V4S are available from 63,000 euros, while the Bulega V2 Replica is considerably cheaper at 43,000 euros. Just for the sake of completeness, so that nobody can say that we have not fulfilled our duty to inform: A Panigale V4S costs 32,790 euros without additional accessories, the Panigale V2 is available from 20,690 euros.