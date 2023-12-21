Aprilia Shiver 457: Is Aprilia getting cheaper?

Until now, Aprilia's motorbikes were not cheap, but justified the price with a high-quality design. Now we have caught a prototype that marks a departure from this strategy.

The year is 2020: Aprilia has just designed an in-line two-cylinder engine based on a halved V4 engine and launched it on the market in the form of the RS660. The sales figures can be considered an absolute success by Aprilia standards and quite a few people attest that the northern Italians have revitalised the mid-range sports bike segment.

However, its naked sister model, the Aprilia Tuono 660, has hardly been able to build on this success. And so it comes as no surprise that a future naked bike will initially follow a different recipe: Initial sightings of a prototype indicate an independently positioned model that is likely to be priced noticeably below its sporty sister model, the RS457, even though both models are based on the same technical platform.

The in-line two-cylinder engine is based on the engine of the 660 models and has a displacement of 457 cc. The bore has been drastically reduced from 81 to 69 mm and the stroke shortened from 63.9 to 61.1 mm. The other technical features such as the 270° crankpin offset or the valve timing with double overhead camshaft were retained. In the photographed prototype of the unclad 457, the in-line twin of the RS457, including the exhaust system, was installed externally unchanged.

The wheel dimensions (the prototype has identical rims and the same TVS tyres) and the Bybre brakes front and rear are also taken from the RS457. The basic dimensions also appear to be comparable. So this is also a full-grown motorbike.

But that's where the similarities end. Because the cast aluminium frame gives way to a classic tubular steel frame, apparently completely newly developed. The steel box-type swingarm is also similar in shape to that of the RS457, but simpler in design, and the now external suspension strut catches the eye from the right-hand side.

However, a high-quality Öhlins suspension fork appears to be fitted at the front. It is still unclear whether this will be standard equipment or whether we have already got a higher specification in front of the lens. It is also by no means certain in which direction the design will be further refined.

However, as is typical for Aprilia, we can expect a much more modern line than the prototype shows. This is still at a very early stage of development and so several visual features are still provisional. For example, the front and rear light units are still borrowed from the spare parts shelf of sister company Moto Guzzi and the tank is unlikely to have the final design, just like the cover in front of the cylinder head shown in some of the pictures.

However, the rider's seating position is likely to be very close to series production. By Aprilia standards, this indicates a relaxed rather than a sporty riding position. This leads to the conclusion that the model shown here could be positioned even more suitable for everyday use than the two large, equally undisguised Tuono sisters with 660 and 1100 cc. The Tuono name should therefore also be ruled out, as this name has recently been reserved exclusively for the direct naked bike offshoots of the sports bikes.

In addition, a genuine Tuono 457 with the lighter and more expensive cast aluminium frame based on the RS457 is by no means ruled out. From the more recent model history, "Shiver" appears as a possible model designation, the last generation of which, the Shiver 900 with V2 engine, was discontinued in 2020 and also had an external rear suspension strut. However, the model shown here will not even come close to matching its output of 95 hp at the time: The engine donor RS457 comes in at exactly A2-compliant 48 hp and the naked bike shown here will certainly also be in this range, possibly even just below.

The weight of the RS of 175 kg ready to ride is likely to be slightly exceeded by the Shiver 457, should it be called that, as the tubular steel frame is likely to be a real weight factor. However, it is cheaper to produce, which should have a positive effect on the entry-level price.

Although more precise figures are nothing more than speculation at this stage, Aprilia could charge €2500 to €3000 less than the Tuono 660 (currently still €9849 in Germany) for the Shiver 457. That would be around 7500 euros when the bike is expected to be launched on the market in spring 2025. This would give Aprilia a moderately sporty, smartly designed motorbike at a competitive price for beginners with an A2 driving licence.