Triumph announces Daytona 660 sports motorbike

SPEEDWEEK readers have known for some time that Triumph is developing a sports motorbike based on the mid-range 660 cc platform. The technical basis for this is the Trident 660, whose three-cylinder in-line engine with 81 hp at 10,250 rpm will cause very few race track riders to gasp. This customer segment is not Triumph's focus at all.

Triumph treats us to a single photo, taken in the dark of night. It doesn't show much, but we recognise the rider in a moderately sporty riding position, which confirms our suspicions. Triumph will probably give us a mid-range motorbike with a sporty design suitable for everyday use, as Yamaha has done with the R7, Kawasaki with the Ninja 650 and Honda with the CBR650R.

All three Japanese motorbikes in this segment are powered by two-cylinder in-line engines, as is the more sporty Aprilia RS660. With its three-cylinder engine, the Triumph has a unique selling point, at least for the time being.

For the time being, because the Chinese manufacturers CF Moto and Zontes have both already shown prototypes of sporty road motorbikes with three-cylinder in-line engines, but they are not yet as far along as Triumph. Triumph will present the new model on 9 January 2024 at 12 noon. Then we will also know whether it will be called the Daytona 600, as we speculated.