Honda CBR600RR: I'm back!

It's back for the coming season: Honda is bringing the CBR600RR supersport motorbike back into the model range after it was phased out after 2016 with the introduction of Euro4 in the European markets.

Externally, the rear silencer mounted under the passenger seat in particular is a reminder that the Honda CBR600RR is a supersports motorbike that was launched in 2003. This exhaust system was retained until the CBR600RR of the last generation offered in Europe for the time being was sold in 2017.

However, development continued, and in Japan this model was available again in 2021 in a modernised form and promptly won the national Supersport Championship in 2021 and '22. Now Honda has decided to offer the CBR600RR in Europe again.

This is not a beefed-up 2016 model, but a state-of-the-art sports motorbike, homologated to the current Euro5+ standard. However, the basic engine has remained the same. An in-line cylinder that has proven itself in the Moto2 World Championship. From 2010 to 2018, this engine served as the Moto2 standard engine.

For the 2024 model, Honda specifies 121 hp at 14,250 rpm and 63 Nm at 11,500 rpm. The assistance electronics with six-axle sensors are new. There are three riding modes that adjust power, engine braking, wheelie control and traction control, and two more can be individually programmed. The cornering ABS also includes rear wheel lift-off control. Quickshifter and anti-hopping clutch are standard.

The chassis consists of an aluminium chassis, aluminium swingarm with linkage and USD fork, as well as an electronically controlled steering damper. Radial four-piston callipers and a 310 double disc brake the front wheel. A kerb weight of 193 kg is guaranteed.

With a colour TFT display and winglets on the fairing, the CBR600RR has arrived in the modern age. The Honda CBR600RR is available in the HRC colours and black, the price in all three German-speaking countries has not yet been set. In Italy it is a real bargain at 11,990 euros.