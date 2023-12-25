Curious: SWM brings back the Harley Sportster

When the last air-cooled Sportster rolled off the Harley-Davidson production line at the end of 2022, a model history spanning 65 years came to an end. Previously, Harley had already discontinued this model series in Europe in 2021

Now the Italian brand SWM, owned by the Chinese Shineray Group since 2014, is continuing the long model history. Suddenly there is a custom bike in the model range that looks like a Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200. The SWM Stormbreaker V1200 is available in Italy for 9990 euros.

This means that SWM, which previously specialised in off-road machines and lightweight roadsters with single-cylinder engines, is now giving the US giant a double whammy. Harley justified the discontinuation of the model series with the impossibility of fulfilling Euro5 with such a large-volume, air-cooled V2. SWM has obviously managed this and offers the Sporster, er, Stormbreaker for less than 10,000 euros. Harley recently charged €11,445 for the basic Sportster XL 1200 Iron version.

The Stormbreaker is not built at SWM in Biandronno in northern Italy, but at the SWM headquarters in Chongqing in central China. The technical data practically correspond to the last Sportster version from Harley-Davidson, the fulfilment of Euro5 cost 2 hp peak power according to the data sheet.

Harley-Davidson is known to have an army of lawyers on standby, who are sicced on anyone who might have copied something from the company. They seem to leave SWM unmolested, at least SWM officially lists the Stormbreaker V1200 on its home page . Nothing is known about an import of the SWM Stormbreaker V1200 to Germany.