KTM 1390 Super Adventure: Not until 2025?

BMW has set a new benchmark in the touring enduro segment with the R1300GS. According to our information, KTM's counterpart will probably not arrive for another year.

The latest generation of KTM's large enduro 1290 Super Adventure has been on the market since spring 2021. Test bikes that have been photographed now suggest that KTM is working on a comprehensive model update.

In order to be able to follow up on the release of the BMW R1300 GS, the company in Mattighofen is currently preparing for the 1390 Super Adventure, which should be in dealerships for the 2025 season. According to our information, two further top models will follow later to further diversify the range.

An important common feature of all models is an extensive revision of the V2 engine: The 1390 Super Adventure will probably adopt the bore already introduced in the 1390 Super Duke R, which has been enlarged from 108 to 110 mm, resulting in a displacement of 1350cc and, in line with KTM's nomenclature, the designation 1390 Super Adventure.

The changes to the airbox and throttle valves recently introduced in the Super Duke are also likely to find their way into the big enduro. The Super Adventure's own manifolds appear to have a larger diameter on the test bikes in the photos, which could indicate an increase in torque in view of the unchanged manifold routing.

Peak power is expected to increase to around 170 hp, although it is currently unclear whether the variable valve control Camshift, introduced in the new 1390 Super Duke R, will also be installed in the 1390 Super Adventure. It is also conceivable that this special technical feature will be reserved for later top models.

There is also talk in well-informed circles of the introduction of an innovative gearbox. It is possible that this is the design of an automated manual gearbox that the Austrians had patented in February 2023 and which relies on a manual motor, an automatic clutch and an integrated parking brake. However, this is likely to be an optional extra that will probably only be available at a later date.

Visually, the 1390 Super Adventure will be recognisable by a fairing that is more voluminous overall than before and which should also increase wind protection. Wind protection seems to be an aspect that is given special attention on all models. This is particularly noticeable in the new front light: in future, this will also shed the KTM-typical split face and take up the 3D look of the 990 Duke and the 1390 Super Duke R.

On early prototypes, an arrangement of small flaps within the new front headlight unit also caught the eye, which should support the wind protection as small spoilers. However, another prototype in our latest photos had a lamp fairing on top, which also indicates aerodynamic finesse, no less than the brake covers on the same bike. However, as most of the prototypes have recently been spotted without the covers, both for the brakes and the lamp, both could be optional extras.

Presumably standard, but still heavily camouflaged on all pre-production bikes seen so far, is a new, unusually large infotainment screen. The exact dimensions are difficult to recognise due to the camouflage, but appear to be in the range of a larger tablet, i.e. 11 to 13 inch display diagonal. This should be common to all variants.

The model range will also grow: as before, the S version will be available with a 19-inch front wheel and semi-active suspension, as well as the more off-road-capable R version with a 21-inch front wheel and fully manually adjustable suspension. In the past, a prototype with a 21-inch front wheel focussing more on touring capability has also been spotted. However, it is unclear whether this will find its way into series production. The market launch of the 1390 Super Adventure is expected in spring 2025.