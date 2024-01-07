High up: 6000 metres above sea level on the BMW R1300GS

Four riders have reached an altitude of more than 6000 m in the Chilean Andes as part of an organised record ride on standard BMW R1300GS.

No, it's not a new altitude record, that's held by Swiss rider Jiri Zak on a Yamaha WR450F at 6546 metres. Zak also holds the record for twin-cylinder motorbikes; he reached 6501 metres above sea level on a Yamaha Ténéré 700. But the location is always the same: The Nevado Ojos del Salado volcano in the Chilean Andes, not far from the border with Argentina, is the highest active volcano in the world with a summit height of 6891 metres.

On 6/7 December 2023, four riders reached 6027 metres above sea level on standard BMW R1300GS: Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development, Salvatore Pennisi, Metzeler Testing and Technical Relation Director, Michele Pradelli, Italian extreme enduro champion and tester for the Italian magazine InMoto, and Karsten Schwers, tester and journalist for the German magazine Motorrad.

Because a man from Metzeler was there, we can guess: the GeEessen riders were digging their way uphill on Metzeler tyres, namely Metzeler Karoo 4 in the dimensions 120/70-19 and 170/60-17, so there was no need to convert to the usual off-road dimensions of 21 front/18 rear.

Of course, a manufacturer does not undertake such costly mountain tours on two wheels purely for the joy of motorbike touring. BMW man Lischka comments: "With this extreme ride up to more than 6000 metres, the new BMW R1300GS has shown what it can do and what it is made for. In addition to sporty riding on tarmac and extended tours, it also masters off-road and adventure with aplomb. Even in standard trim with off-road tyres. It was important to us to emphasise these core competencies of the new GS once again with this expedition."

Whether this proves that the BMW R1300GS with 145 hp at 7750 rpm and around 240 kg fully fuelled is an ideal off-road motorbike, and whether this proof is invalidated one day when someone gets a few metres higher with another touring enduro of the upper displacement class, we leave that to the judgement of SPEEDWEEK readers.