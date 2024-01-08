KTM 1490 SMT: the performance war escalates

Ducati is raking in an incredible 36,490 euros with the Multistrada V4RS express tour beamer, compared to the BMW M1000XR at 25,900 euros. And KTM is desperately watching because it lacks such a top model.

The performance war has broken out among touring enduros and sporty crossover bikes. At least that's how it seems for some time now. With the introduction of the Multistrada V4, Ducati had already noticeably increased the power output from 160 hp of the 1260 Multistrada to 170 hp, which is certainly not a meagre figure in this class, and the Italians have now gone one better with the 180 horsepower of the Multistrada V4 RS. They were quickly trumped by BMW with the ludicrous-sounding 201 hp of the M1000XR.

These are values that are probably only really relevant in this class at the motorbike regulars' table. However, they show how this comparatively small, but for the manufacturers quite lucrative niche (see prices of the respective models) seems to work: standing out is the order of the day.

Ducati manages this by installing the drive from the Streetfighter V4, including desmodromics, only slightly adapted in a Multistrada and refining this with the chassis of the Pikes Peak and all kinds of noble extras. BMW achieves this through the sheer top performance of its Shiftcam in-line four-cylinder engine from the S1000RR superbike.

What they both have in common is that they set real exclamation marks in the manufacturers' model ranges. And Ducati and BMW are paying handsomely for these exclamation marks: Everything that is possible in this segment costs from 36,490 euros at Ducati, while at BMW you can get away much more favourably from 25,900 euros.

Apparently, KTM no longer wants to watch helplessly as the competition makes money and is working on a suitable answer based on the future 1390 Super Adventure. This is suggested by the first photos of prototypes, which at first glance show a modified 1290 Super Adventure.

But a closer look reveals just how deep the modifications really go: Firstly, there is the completely newly developed chassis that the test bike rides on: The first thing that catches the eye is the 17-inch front wheel, as used by the competitors from Bologna and Munich.

This is mounted in an apparently newly developed fork. However, it is not clear whether this is part of a semi-active chassis as in the current 1290 Super Adventure S. However, an earlier unit carrier of the model shown here was sighted with manually adjustable suspension elements, which is why we also assume that they are used here.

The prototype's windscreen is still taken from the current 1290 Super Adventure S; in the later series, the wind protection is likely to be much sparser. From the side view, a new exhaust system with a new manifold, which is visually reminiscent of the 1390 Super Duke, catches the eye. To accommodate the collector, a new swingarm is also used, which runs in a banana shape over the same collector. This also entails a modified main frame in order to adapt the mounting points of the swingarm in the frame accordingly.

These measures also differentiate the SMT, which is the possible designation analogous to its little sister 890 SMT, from the 1390 Super Adventure expected in 2025, which largely adopts the chassis and frame from the current 1290 Super Adventure.

The rear view of the SMT is visually dominated by a rear frame that is based on the Super Duke RR and should save a few kilos. This makes the entire motorbike appear more compact, but there are still pannier mounts. Several lightweight construction measures catch the eye: the front wing of the prototype is made of carbon fibre, the slender rims are taken from the Super Duke R and should save even more weight.

At the front, it is also noticeable that the fairing is significantly narrower at the bottom than on the current 1290 and future 1390 Super Adventure. This is possibly intended to emphasise the sportier character and has already been implemented by KTM on the smaller sister 890 SMT. There, however, this was accompanied by a reduced tank capacity, which is not initially recognisable on this prototype. It is decelerated by Brembo Stylema monoblocks.

The biggest question mark and room for plenty of speculation is the V2 engine. In direct comparison with the 1390 Super Adventure expected for 2025, in addition to the new exhaust system, the engine environment also shows that the manifolds have a slightly larger circumference and the manifold routing itself has also been revised. It is highly likely that the variable valve control system known as Cam-Shift is also used, even if this is not externally recognisable.

A further increase in displacement cannot be ruled out either. With a 110 x 71 mm bore x stroke, the limit for a further increase in displacement through simple boring has not yet been reached, as Ducati demonstrates with a gigantic 116 mm bore on the Hypermotard 698 Mono, whereby this single-cylinder engine does not even have dual ignition.

KTM should provide sufficient propulsion in any case. Although the torque in particular, as well as the rated power, are still speculation at this stage, the 190 hp of the 1390 Super Duke could be just as good an indicator as the 180 and 201 hp of the two main competitors mentioned above. In any case, we expect the 170 hp of the upcoming 1390 Super Adventure to be clearly surpassed once again.

However, the same should apply to the price. Although the KTM is unlikely to achieve the 21,000 euro price difference between the cheapest Ducati Multistrada V4 and the V4 RS, the Mattighofen-based company will certainly not be giving away its future top model in the fast motorbike segment at a discount price.

On the other hand, another Super Adventure model, based on the modified chassis of the SMT, is likely to be somewhat cheaper, although it will also be far from a bargain. We have already been able to photograph two prototypes of this model too. The new chassis with the new swingarm from the SMT version can be recognised in the photos. Parts of the exhaust system also appear to have been adopted here, which also indicates that the engine modifications have been carried over.

Visually, the first thing that catches the eye is the large disc. The brakes on the two test bikes shown are identical to those of the current 1290 Super Adventure S, as is the front fork, i.e. semi-active. The rear suspension strut is not clearly recognisable. The exact name of the model (1490 Super Adventure seems possible) and its position in the KTM model programme are also not yet clear. It is likely to be positioned as a particularly luxurious touring motorbike with ample top performance, particularly effective wind protection and all conceivable equipment features.

The launch of both models, i.e. 1490 SMT and 1490 Super Adventure (should they be called that), is not expected before the beginning of 2026, i.e. around a year after the launch of the 1390 Super Adventure. As a result, both the 1390 and 1490 will be sold in parallel for some time.