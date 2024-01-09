Kawasaki: Is a retro 400 with an inline four coming?

There are increasing rumours in Japan that Kawasaki is developing a motorbike with a retro design, with the in-line four-cylinder engine of the recently presented ZX-4R. This would be internal competition for the Z400.

The rumours originate from the Japanese magazine "Young Machine", which is usually well informed about upcoming models from Japanese manufacturers.

Well, in the segment of inexpensive entry-level machines for (compulsory) A2 licence holders, a certain technical wasteland has emerged: Almost all road bikes in this segment are powered by engines with one or two cylinders.

Kawasaki now has the ZX-4R supersport rocket in its programme, powered by a newly developed four-cylinder engine. It is therefore reasonable to speculate that Kawasaki has not invested the high development costs to install this engine solely in a supersport machine, especially as demand in this segment is declining worldwide.

A motorbike in the current design would not only compete with the competition, but also with itself, as Kawasaki already has such a model in its range with the Z400. In contrast, Kawasaki has nothing to offer in the lower displacement segment of the neo-classic portfolio. A Z400RS (the model name is a speculation by the SPEEDWEEK author) could expand the model programme and the modern 400cc four-cylinder would also set it apart from the competition. It should be noted that Young Machine also reported (or spread rumours) that Honda is working on a CBX400 powered by an in-line four-cylinder engine.

In order for beginners with an A2 driving licence to be able to ride the four-cylinder retro Kawasaki, the power would have to be reduced from 77 hp at a horrendous 15,000 rpm to 48 hp - which would be legally permissible. The chassis with the steel trellis frame could be retained, but at the front a conventional fork would be more suitable for a retro motorbike than the USD fork of the ZX-4R.

And then there is this anniversary: A Kawasaki with the model designation Z400 first appeared in 1974, 50 years ago. From 1974 to 1979, it was powered by an in-line two-cylinder engine, a co-rotor with two balancer shafts. From 1980, the Z400J followed with a four-cylinder in-line engine, which was discontinued in 1984. Successor models such as the GPZ400R, the Zephyr ZR400 or the ZXR400 never came to Germany.

Kawasaki has had the current Z400 (with a two-cylinder engine) in its model range since 2019; it costs €6445 and is very popular. You have to pay considerably more for the four-cylinder ZX-4R sports rocket, namely €9595. Kawasaki charges 8195 euros for the Z650RS, the smallest displacement machine in the Retro Classic series.

Kawasaki would have to offer a possible Z400RS at a slightly lower price than the 650. The accountants will have an important say in the decision as to whether such a model should be built.