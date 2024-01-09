Triumph Daytona 660: Three-cylinder racer from 9795 euros

The Japanese manufacturers are courting buyers with the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Yamaha R7 and Suzuki GSX-8R. Triumph is now the only manufacturer in this segment to offer a three-cylinder engine.

What SPEEDWEEK readers already know is now official: Triumph is building a sporty motorbike with a full fairing based on the affordable Trident 660 mid-range roadster. Our speculation that the Daytona model name would be revived for this motorbike has been confirmed: the new model is called the Daytona 660. Triumph adorned several models with the name of the American race track from 1952 onwards, but the illustrious name disappeared with the Daytona 675 in 2016.

Now the legendary model name is returning with the Daytona 660. This is based on the budget roadster Trident 660, but its technical basis has been extensively revised. 81 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6250 rpm would have been a little too mild for a sports motorbike, which is why Triumph has ignited the next evolutionary stage of the three-cylinder engine.

In the Daytona 660, the in-line three-cylinder now delivers 95 hp at 11,250 rpm, 69 Nm at 8250 rpm and can be revved up to 12,650 rpm. Most of the performance parts are new, including the crankshaft, pistons, piston pins, cylinder head, camshafts and exhaust system. In this way, an additional 14 hp could be found. The six-speed gearbox and the slipper clutch have also been modified, and the primary drive has a longer ratio.

The tubular steel chassis, the 41 mm USD fork and the shock absorber from Showa, both of which are only adjustable in terms of preload, are identical to the components of the Trident. At least the front 310 twin disc brake has been upgraded with radial four-piston calipers (instead of the twin-piston calipers on the Trident). The ABS is supplemented with an emergency brake warning system that activates the hazard warning lights in the event of heavy braking. Let's hope that this feature, which we didn't know we needed until now, doesn't activate the hazard lights without being asked before every hairpin bend on fast descents.

The electronics offer three driving modes, which adjust the throttle response and intervention of the (switchable) traction control. The cockpit display is a combination of TFT colour display and LCD display. The weight specification is 201 kg with a 90% full tank.

Our well-informed readers have long since recognised this: This is not a supersport rocket for circuit time chasing, but rather a roadster with a sporty look. Consequently, the handlebar stubs are strapped above the triple clamp and the footrests are not mounted too high, so that the rider does not have to fold himself up excessively in order to crawl across the country in compliance with all speed limits. Triumph's range of accessories includes a quickshifter, low seat, milled parts and heated grips.

The Triumph Daytona 660 will be available from the end of March at a price of 9795 euros (Switzerland from CHF 10,395) in light grey, dark grey and red. It is also available with 48 hp and can be ridden with an A2 driving licence in this version.