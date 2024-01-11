DT-A: Exclusive motorbike with all-wheel drive

We soberly realise that the price of 70,000 euros is justified. Compared to other special series and special editions, the DT-A exclusively offers real technical innovation.

Without naming any brands or names here, you SPEEDWEEK authors usually ask yourselves who pays thousands of euros extra for some exclusive "special editions" that hardly differ technically from fully equipped series versions. This time, it is with a certain satisfaction that we report on a small series that really has something to offer technically that cannot be found anywhere else: Guido Koch's DT-A is a touring enduro with mechanical drive on both wheels.

Anyone who has ever been stranded in mud or sand with a loaded bike knows the frustration when the spinning rear wheel does not generate any propulsion and instead digs the bike deeper and deeper. This is probably what happened to Guido Koch. On a motorbike trip through Iceland in 2010, he came up with the obvious idea of improving the off-road characteristics of motorbikes by driving the front wheel as well as the rear wheel.

Eight years later, at the IMOT motorbike exhibition in Munich, Koch, who studied mechanical engineering, presented the DT-A prototype. In the same year, at the Intermot in Cologne, a more international audience was able to see the DT-A. More than five years later, the production of a small series of four units has now started, one of which has already been sold.

The KTM 990 Adventure can be recognised as the technical basis, which already comes very close to the ideal touring enduro formula of 100 hp, 100 Nm and 200 kg as standard. For the DT-A, however, only the V2 engine and the rear swingarm are used from this motorbike in the form of completely overhauled used parts.

In order to be able to build the mechanical front wheel drive with manageable effort, Koch changed the front wheel guide from telescopic forks to a left-sided single-sided swing arm with Ackermann steering. A decision that required a completely new frame.

Power is transmitted from the gearbox output shaft via a toothed belt to an intermediate shaft, which runs concentrically in the front swingarm axle. The front wheel, which is guided in a steering knuckle, is driven by a chain from this intermediate shaft. The steering angle is 35° on both sides.

A homokinetic joint had to be specially developed for a smooth, low-friction drive of the front wheel, which functions almost friction-free without torque fluctuations. A freewheel in the drivetrain automatically engages the front wheel drive as soon as 5% slip occurs on the rear wheel. Under normal riding conditions, e.g. on tarmac, the front wheel runs without drive and the drive only engages when there is a loss of traction. The drive can also be permanently disengaged via a shift lever on the handlebars.

The KTM 990 Adventure was homologated to Euro 3, but Koch achieved Euro 5 by installing three catalytic converters with the 1000cc V2, is regarded as the manufacturer of the DT-A and received its road approval. The German company Kama-Tec created a new mapping with which the engine should be easy to ride, and with a (in practice hardly noticeable) loss of power.

There have already been several attempts to equip motorbikes with all-wheel drive. Solutions with hydrostatic drives can only transfer limited power, mechanical drives were far too complicated because the front wheel guidance was retained by telescopic forks. Koch has thought ahead and come up with a remarkably simple solution that does not add weight compared to the KTM 990 Adventure, but actually saves 39 kg.

The DT-A weighs 192 kg with a full tank of 27 litres, divided into three tanks, and is powered by a 1000cc V2 with 100 hp. The suspension travel is 280 mm at the front and rear. Not only the suspension elements, but also the steering head angle and caster are adjustable. The seat height is 1000 mm.

This motorbike is more exclusive than all the limited special series and special editions that we have recently reported on, as it offers genuine technical innovation, technical and visual exclusivity. Compared to the aforementioned special series, some of which are in a similar price range, we soberly conclude that the price of 70,000 euros is justified for such an innovative motorbike. Delivery of the first machines is planned from the third quarter of 2024.