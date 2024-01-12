You can't get off the ground in London

TomTom, a manufacturer of navigation devices, has analysed user data to determine which cities are difficult to get around in and compiled a negative ranking list. In 1st place: London.

In total, data from 387 cities in 55 countries was analysed. From this, TomTom compiled several rankings. The results show that In 228 of the 387 cities analysed, vehicle traffic was slower in 2023 than a year earlier.

The longer journey times (stop-and-go times) and higher fuel prices led to an average of 15% higher fuel costs in the 351 cities in which TomTom was able to include fuel prices in the calculations. Increased fuel consumption also leads directly to higher CO2 emissions.

The slowest speed worldwide in 2023 was in the city centre of London, with an average speed of 24 km/h, and only 14 km/h at rush hour. The most time was wasted unproductively in the Irish capital Dublin: Commuters there were stuck in traffic jams for 153 hours.

In the negative ranking of city centres where you can't get anywhere, five European cities are among the worst ten metropolises. Hamburg is the first German city to appear in the ranking of European city centres in 13th place. At the other end of the scale, Wuppertal shines in 207th place: the average speed in the city centre is 39 km/h, and it takes 13 minutes to travel 10 km during rush hour.

1. London 37 min 20 sec

2. Dublin 29 min 30 sec

3. Toronto 29 min 0 sec

4. Milan 28 min 50 sec

5. Lima (Peru) 28 min 30 sec

6. Bengaluru (India) 28 min 10 sec

7. Pune (India) 27 min 50 sec

8th Bucharest (Romania) 27 min 40 sec

9th Manila (Philippines) 27 min 20 sec

10. Brussels 27 min 0 sec

6th Rome 26 min 30 sec

6. Bordeaux 26 min 30 sec

6. Paris 26 min 30 sec

9th Turin 25 min 40 sec

9th Wroclaw (Poland) 24 min 40 sec

9th Geneva 24 min 40 sec



Further:

13th Hamburg 23 min 50 sec

14th Zurich 23 min 30 sec

20th Berlin 22 min 0 sec

22nd Vienna 21 min 30 sec

27th Leipzig 21 min 30 sec

36th Frankfurt a. Main 20 min 40 sec

37th Munich 20 min 30 sec

37. Graz 20 min 30 sec.