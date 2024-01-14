Aprilia: Start-to-finish victory at the Africa Eco Race

In the Africa Eco Race, a rally from Monaco to Senegal without world championship status, Jacopo Cerutti celebrated a clear victory on an Aprilia Tuareg 660. 33 motorcyclists reached the finish line at Dakar.

With a third place in the final stage, the Italian Jacopo Cerutti secured victory after 6000 kilometres. This victory also marked Aprilia's return to rallying. The Tuareg 660 ridden by Cerutti was built on behalf of the factory by the well-known Guareschi brothers. Cerutti had already won the Italian Motor Rally Championship title on this motorbike.

Aprilia achieved its highest media presence in motorbike racing in the 1990s and 2000s, when Aprilia riders won several world championships in the 125cc and 250cc classes. However, Aprilia started in motorbike racing in 1974 in the Italian motocross championship, with the first world title being won by the Finn Tommi Ahvala in trials in 1992.

Aprilia made its first appearance with a works entry in the Dakar Rally in 1989, and from 2010 to 2012 Aprilia tried again with the RXV Rally 450, winning several stages and finishing third overall in 2010.

Now the return to rallying at the Africa Eco Race. This rally has been taking place since 2009 as an alternative to the Dakar Rally, which was moved to South America at the time. To this day, the works teams and the fastest drivers in the discipline still take part in the latter, competing for the Cross Country Rallies World Championship. The Africa Eco Race is the cheaper alternative for experienced amateurs without championship status.

Cerutti took the lead with a victory in the first stage and never relinquished it with top placings and three further stage victories to the finish. Pol Tarres on Yamaha Ténéré, who is well known from the relevant videos, finished the Africa Eco Race in third place. The best Swiss rider in 4th place was Alexandre Vaudan on a KTM.