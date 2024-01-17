Intermot from 2024 annually, date at the beginning of December

The date at the beginning of December is certainly more ideal than the previous trade fair week at the beginning of October, when the motorbike season is still underway and only some of the new products for the next season can be exhibited. The date a few weeks before the turn of the year and a month after the EICMA in Milan, Europe's largest motorbike trade fair, is much more suitable, as many purchasing decisions are made at the end of the year.

The new date also suits the manufacturers better. As before, they will be able to present their new products, which will already be available, as world premieres at the EICMA in Milan at the beginning of November. In addition to numerous German premieres, there could also be some world premieres in Cologne that could not yet be shown in Milan. Visitors to the trade fair in Cologne should get a good overview of all the new models.

Koelnmesse as the organiser of Intermot and the Motorcycle Industry Association IVM as the conceptual sponsor are thus offering trade visitors and end consumers a completely new way to spend the pre-Christmas period and the corresponding shopping. Of course, there will also be an event programme in keeping with the season. The new concept of the four-day event has already convinced major players in the market, such as BMW Motorrad Deutschland, Kawasaki Motors Europe and Yamaha Motor Europe, who have already announced their attendance, even before the official start of registration.

In Milan, the announcement from Cologne will be met with mixed feelings. It remains to be seen whether two large annual motorbike shows, held 900 kilometres apart, can attract enough visitors to be economically viable in the long term. It also remains to be seen whether all the major manufacturers will be present at both shows. If major manufacturers stay away from one or both trade fairs, this will inevitably lead to a drop in visitor numbers, which in turn would reduce the income and attractiveness of the trade fair for manufacturers and visitors.