Harley-Davidson makes the Pan America even heavier

Harley-Davidson will soon be presenting a specially equipped, limited edition version of the Pan America touring Enduro. It is likely to be heavier instead of lighter.

The CVO models from Harley-Davidson are motorbikes from all model families that are manufactured in limited editions by selected specialists in separate areas of the Harley-Davidson factories. CVO in this context means Custom Vehicle Operations and refers to the most exclusive machines that can be purchased from Harley-Davidson.

A Harley-Davidson CVO RA1250 has been registered with the Californian environmental authority for 2024, which is equivalent to an official model announcement: there will therefore be a CVO version of the Pan America touring enduro. This will not be powered by an engine with increased displacement, as is usually the case with CVO models, but like the two model versions RA1250 and RA1250S, by the familiar 1252 cc V2 engine, which delivers 152 hp at 8750 rpm and 128 Nm at 6750 rpm.

The list gives an "equivalent inertia mass (EIM)" of 380 kg for the CVO version, while the RA1250S is given an EIM of 360 kg in the same list. This figure, rounded to the nearest 10 kg, refers to the motorbike in motion and adds the rider and accessories.

As the figure is rounded to 10 kg, it is not possible to determine the exact weight with a full tank from the EIM specification. Obviously, however, the CVO version is heavier than the base model, for which Harley states 258 kg.

This leads to speculation that the CVO luxury version could be a fully equipped version with all available travel accessories such as a pannier system, crash bars and infotainment navigation.

And there is another victory to report: Joan Pedrero won the Maxitrail category of the Africa Eco Race, an amateur rally from Monaco to Dakar (Senegal), on a Harley-Davidson Pan America. In the overall standings, Pedrero reached the finish line at Lac Rose (near Dakar) in 25th place.