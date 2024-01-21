Husqvarna 701 Supermoto: The thorn in the flesh

For years, the KTM LC4 with 75 hp has been the most powerful single-cylinder engine on the market. Sorry, was. Ducati announces 77.5 hp with the Superquadro Mono. A painful thorn in KTM's flesh.

At the end of the 1980s, they spilled over from France into the rest of the European motorbike market: supermotos. Originally developed from motocross bikes modified by privateers, manufacturers soon jumped on the bandwagon and by the early 2000s numerous manufacturers had their own models on offer. Even the Bavarians at BMW, who were still rather staid at the time, had two such motorbikes in their range.

In the meantime, it is mainly the Austrians from the Pierer Mobility Group who are flying the flag in the supermoto market, albeit extremely successfully: the KTM 690 SMC and its two sister models Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and GASGAS SM 700 are among the most successful supermoto machines in the German-speaking world.

So successful, in fact, that Ducati wants to conquer a larger share of this market this year with the Hypermotard 698 Mono. To achieve this goal, Ducati has developed its own high-performance single-cylinder engine called the Superquadro Mono - and announces 2.5 hp more than KTM in the data sheet. Previously, the heavy and far more expensive Ducati Hypermotard 950, which was powered by a V2 engine, had not been a resounding success.

The Mattighofen-based company is expected to respond in the 2026 season. The revamped KTM 690 SMC, the GasGas SM 700 and the Husqvarna 701 Supermoto shown here will be presented in quick succession. What they all have in common is a radically revised engine: The engine, which will also be known as the LC4 in future, will not only be gently modified, but almost everything about the engine and its surroundings appears to have been developed from scratch.

The engine block itself has little to do with the version currently installed. There are also innovations in the cooling system, and the alternator seems to have undergone far-reaching changes, while the clutch and gearbox appear to have been revised. In short: hardly a stone has been left unturned. The gently adapted manifold routing away from the likewise revised cylinder seems only logical.

The majority of further developments are likely to be aimed primarily at further improving running smoothness (the current drive already has two balancer shafts), but more power and adjustments to the displacement can also be expected.

The aim should be to bring the crown of the most powerful single-cylinder engine on the market back to Mattighofen from Bologna. In the end, it is likely to be just under 80 hp peak power.

The drive is housed in the tried-and-tested chrome-molybdenum frame, which appears to have been modified only slightly. The chassis is also tried and tested: the front fork and swingarm are virtually unchanged on the outside, as are the Brembo four-piston radial brakes. Only a slightly modified chassis geometry is to be expected.

Visually, in-house designer Kiska remains true to the tried and tested recipe, but the design of the three sister models will differ more clearly in future. In particular, the Husqvarna 701 Supermoto shown here has a more homogeneous design than before, which aims to stand out from its sisters with its own fairing design, a specially designed lamp mask (finally with full LED lighting) and independent details such as mirrors, indicators and rear light.

Apparently, at least the Husqvarna will finally be able to boast a TFT display in the future. An earlier prototype of the future KTM 690 SMC was still fitted with the previous LCD instruments. However, it is also possible that this was due to the earlier stage of development at the time.

The top case shown in some pictures will certainly not be used in the later series. This is merely a makeshift solution for safely stowing measuring equipment on the test rides of the test bike.

It is still unclear where the Pierer Mobility Group will have its future LC4 models manufactured. At present, they are all still being built at the headquarters in Mattighofen, but as part of announced cost-cutting measures and in order to reduce the already high production costs of the elaborately designed single cylinder, we expect production to be relocated to Asia.

Production at partner and shareholder Bajaj in Pune would probably be the closest option, because after years of rumours, a small supermoto based on the 390 Duke will also be manufactured there from 2026, which will probably also be launched on the market as a GASGAS. This means that the Pierer brand group is likely to carve out an even bigger slice of the supermoto market in the future.