Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen: Inner values

Hardly recognisable at first glance: Husqvarna has fitted a new frame and swingarm to its 125 and 400 cc road motorbikes. So that taller riders can ride more comfortably.

The most noticeable feature on the right-hand side is the now off-centre, flatter suspension strut. This gives you an idea that a lot is different. In fact, Husqvarna has fitted the single-cylinder Vitpilen and Svartpilen models with 125 and 400 cc (as well as the 250cc, which is not available in Germany) with a completely new trellis frame and new aluminium swingarm in addition to the new engine familiar from the KTM 390 Duke.

We at SPEEDWEEK were correct in our assessments of the technical details, but we were a little too optimistic in our predictions regarding the time of market launch.

Thanks to the new chassis, the ergonomics should now also suit taller riders. Husqvarna writes about a longer wheelbase, but when you rummage through the technical data you find 1368 mm instead of 1367 mm. They've probably just reduced the chain slack a little with a tensioner. They have at least reduced the seat height by 15 mm to 820 mm, thanks to the aforementioned change in the position of the rear suspension strut. The increased distance between the handlebars and saddle has increased the tank capacity from 9 to 13 litres.

As in the KTM 390 Duke, a revised single-cylinder engine is installed, with 399 instead of the previous 373 cc. The power output increased slightly by 1 hp to 45 hp at 8500 rpm, with an additional 4 Nm on offer, i.e. 39 M at 7000 rpm. They could not make more power because of the A2 driving licence regulations, otherwise the Swedish-Austrian arrows would have fallen below the permitted power-to-weight ratio.

As before, the suspension elements offer 150 mm of spring travel. The spring strut of the 401 models is adjustable in preload and rebound, while the compression stage can also be adjusted on the USD fork. The damping on the 125cc model is not adjustable.

Like the KTM sister models before them, Husqvarna's single-cylinder road bikes are now also equipped with a gyro sensor. This enables cornering ABS (also on the 125cc) and lean angle-dependent traction control on the 400cc models. On top of this, a bidirectional quickshifter comes as standard. Furthermore, the LCD instrument has been replaced by a TFT colour display.

For the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (which is only available in black, of course) in the Scambler look with 17 mm wire wheels and 159 kg dry weight, you have to invest 6299 euros (Switzerland CHF 6990, Austria 6999 euros). The Vitpilen 401, exclusively in white, costs 6199 euros, is equipped with 17 cast wheels and weighs 154.5 kg dry (Switzerland Fr. 6990.-, Austria 6899 euros).

The 125cc models cost 5399 and 5499 euros in Germany (Switzerland CHF 6190 for both models, Austria 5499 and 5599 euros).