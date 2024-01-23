BMW Motorrad: Record sales on the occasion of the 100th anniversary

With 209,257 motorbikes and scooters sold, BMW Motorrad achieved the strongest sales result in the company's history in its 100th anniversary year. The new R1300 GS was helpful.

BMW's motorbike division is rushing from one record year to the next. In the middle of the year, the one millionth BMW with a boxer engine was celebrated, and now BMW is reporting an increase in sales figures from the then record year of 2022 with 202,894 motorbikes and scooters delivered to 209,257 units. An increase of 6363 units or 3.1 %.

With 116,012 (+ 4.7%) motorbikes and scooters sold, Europe as a whole remained by far the strongest sales region for BMW Motorrad. Germany remained the strongest individual market with 24,176 units (+ 0.2 %), followed by France (21,668 units / + 2.1 %), Italy (16,179 units / + 3.3 %) and Spain (12,716 units / + 1.7 %).

Eastern Europe also contributed to the very pleasing overall European result for BMW Motorrad with 6,000 vehicles, which corresponds to a record increase of 105.4% and thus more than double the previous year's figure.

In other regions, several countries once again closed 2023 with a record year. In Asia (47,061 retail units / +1.6%), both China (15,832 retail units / + 2.8%) and India (8,768 retail units / + 20.4%) achieved their best results to date. Brazil, with record sales of 14,106 vehicles (+ 8.1 %), and Mexico (7,088 units / + 6.8 %) also made a significant contribution to BMW Motorrad's record result.

Unsurprisingly, the boxer models R1250GS and R1250GS Adventure made a significant contribution to the record result with a total of exactly 56,007 units. The R1300GS was then launched in the autumn. In the last three months of the year, 4,528 of these were delivered.

This gives SPEEDWEEK the opportunity to report on the perfect timing of the market launch of the R1300GS. Even without the R1300GS, BMW achieved a new record result for its 100th anniversary, but the increase would have been in the order of one per cent.

BMW presented the R1300GS in Berlin on 28 September 2023, because 100 years earlier, in autumn 1923 at the Berlin Motor Show, the first motorbike in BMW history was presented, the R32. On the same day, BMW Motorrad Welt was opened in Berlin. BMW motorbikes are presented there interactively, and special exhibitions and factory tours are organised. This is because BMW motorbikes are not built in Munich, but in the Berlin district of Spandau, where BMW Motorrad Welt has now also become the home of the brand.

A side effect of this hardly coincidental timing: since 30 September 2023, new motorbikes coming onto the market must comply with Euro 5+. BMW was therefore able to homologate the BMW R1300GS in accordance with Euro5 and may sell it as such until 1 January 2025.

The differences between Euro5 and Euro5+: A comprehensive driving noise measurement procedure, in which the noise emissions are not only measured with the throttle fully open as before, but with a variety of throttle grip positions in all gears, is intended to determine the driving noise more realistically. It should no longer be possible to fulfil the standard with exhaust flaps that close specifically on the basis of the measurement procedure. Similarly, banging and rumbling motorbikes in pushing mode are to be sorted out.

After we have taken a close look at this fly in the ointment, we leave the closing words to Stephan Reiff, Sales Director of BMW Motorrad: "The sales record in our anniversary year is both an honour and an obligation. With numerous new, innovative models and products for our customers, we at BMW Motorrad will therefore do everything we can to build on our previous record year in 2024 and further underpin our leading position in the premium segment. Our new GS models in particular will play an important role here. This year, our customers and fans can once again look forward to numerous world premieres, highlights, events and exciting motorcycle-related offers."