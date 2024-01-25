Harley: Special models of Pan America and Road Glide

There is always an occasion. This time it's the 25th anniversary of the CVO special models. The CVO department has set its sights on the Pan America touring enduro and the Road Glide ST bagger.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250S has it all - or so you might think: semi-active chassis, colour touchscreen display, selectable riding modes and cornering lights. The CVO department (Custom Vehicle Operations), where motorbikes with particularly high-quality equipment are assembled in a manufactory production process, completed the equipment further by installing practically the entire range of factory accessories.

This includes the Adaptive Ride Height Suspension, which lowers the chassis at low speeds and when stationary, aluminium panniers and top case, quickshifter, tubeless wire wheels, additional headlights and aluminium engine guard.

Compared to other CVO models, this is a comparatively simple upgrade of the standard model, which at 27,795 euros (Switzerland CHF 25,900, Austria 32,995 euros) is around 7,000 euros more expensive than the Pan America 1250S, which is already quite fully equipped.

Perhaps more revealing is what Harley has not done to the CVO Pan America: Neither the engine output has been increased nor the displacement, it remains at 152 hp at 8750 rpm and 128 Nm at 6750 rpm from 1252 cc. Harley often installs engines with more power and displacement in the CVO models first, and the modifications are then later adopted in the base models. We speculate that Harley has no plans to increase the power or displacement of the 1250cc Revolution Max engine in the near future.

Harley reached deeper into its box of tricks with the Road Glide ST bagger. Its 1977 cc V2 engine delivers 128 hp at 5020 rpm and 193 Nm at 3750 rpm thanks to a sharper camshaft, a revised intake tract and an increased maximum speed of 5,900 rpm - the most powerful and torquey production engine that Harley has ever built.

To reduce the weight to 363 kg, the front mudguard, tank console and seat plate are made of carbon, the oil pan is made of composite material and weight has been saved on the wheels and brake discs.

USD fork and shock absorbers, adjustable front and rear, are supplied by Showa. Five riding modes can be selected and several riding modes can be individually programmed. The colour touchscreen measures 12.3 inches diagonally and replaces all analogue instruments and a number of switches. On long stretches of motorway, you can enjoy the sound of the 500W audio system. A pleasure that makes you forget the purchase price of 46,995 euros (Switzerland CHF 45,000, Austria 56,895 euros).