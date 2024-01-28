Krämer Super Hooligan: 10 units to be built

Krämer presented the Super Hooligan as a concept motorbike a month ago. Due to keen interest, a small series of 10 units is now being produced. Conversion kits are also being produced.

The technical basis of the Krämer Super Hooligan is the GP2-890R, powered by the KTM two-cylinder engine with 890 cc, whose output has been increased to 130 hp. Krämer builds the tubular frame with adjustable steering head angle, as well as the self-supporting rear frame, which contains the 16 litre petrol tank. The suspension elements are high-end components from WP, as are the Brembo brakes.

The Krämer Super Hooligan is basically a GP-890R without fairing and with tubular handlebars. This reduces the weight (without petrol) to 140 kg. There is no road licence. In addition to the 10 ready-built Super Hooligans, Krämer also wants to work on kits that can be used to convert a GP-890R into a Super Hooligan. The prices have not yet been finalised. A GP2-890R costs 31,990 euros.

Super Hooligan is a racing series in the USA for undisguised motorbikes. The Krämer Super Hooligan is currently not homologated for this racing series because the key data do not fit. The specifications for naked bikes with a liquid-cooled engine are 125 hp maximum power and 171 kg minimum weight.