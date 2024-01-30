Öhlins Smart EC3: Something new again

The 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the first motorbike to be equipped with the third generation of the semi-active Öhlins suspension. The spool valve technology is new.

The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the first production motorbike in the world to be equipped with Öhlins Smart EC3 suspension. This suspension combines the Swedish manufacturer's high-end suspension elements - a 43 NPX USD fork at the front and a TTX36 shock absorber at the rear - with the latest semi-active electronic control system to create the Smart EC3 suspension.

The triple clamps are made of forged aluminium; their dimensions offer more freedom for geometry changes. Thanks to the Spool Valve spool valve technology, response, ride quality and cornering stability are controlled via the suspension stroke and the feel for the front tyre grip is improved. To match the race-ready front, an Öhlins TTX36 S-EC 3.0 shock absorber is fitted at the rear, also with Spool Valve spool valve technology.

With spool valve technology, the flow of damper oil is not regulated solely by shims, but also by a spring-loaded valve that is pressed onto a valve seat when closed. This spool valve reacts faster and allows a greater variation of the oil flow and therefore adjustability.

This means that the fork and shock absorber can be adjusted for both racetrack use and leisurely country road riding using the adjustment screws. This was previously not possible without dismantling the suspension elements and fitting the dampers with other shim packages.

The Spoon Valve technology also enables linear damper curves. This means that the difference in damping force from one click to the next is the same across all electronic click stages.

The suspension's control electronics adapt the preload and damper forces to the rider's weight. Four semi-active fork and shock absorber algorithms - Sport, Track, Rain and Manual - can be selected while riding. In addition, three individual user modes can be customised and saved.

The "Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface" (OBTi) control software allows the electronic suspension to be adapted to specific riding situations such as braking manoeuvres, weight shifting when applying the throttle or fine-tuning the cornering grip. Inspired by the Ride Height Device of MotoGP racing bikes, SmartEC3 intervenes in the weight distribution and increases the efficiency of acceleration by lowering the centre of gravity.

The SmartEC3 suspension technology is another breakthrough that allows riders to become one with their bike, resulting in better performance, control and riding enjoyment," says Robert Brinkmark, Head of Sales at Öhlins Racing. "We are very proud to present this impressive development together with the new Fireblade SP from Honda."